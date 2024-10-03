Brassic’s Michelle Keegan hopes Erin gets happy ending after season 6 cliffhanger
It's safe to say that the recently released sixth run ended with a bang...
Brassic has already been renewed for a seventh season following the major cliffhanger that ended the recently released sixth run – and Michelle Keegan has said that she hopes her character Erin has an easier time of it next time around.
Asked what she would like to happen for Erin if she made it through the events of this run, the former Coronation Street and Our Girl star said is was "a hard one".
"I don’t think she’d move away," she said. "I don’t think her heart is in that. I think she needs to be around her gang because that’s also her family too. So I feel it’d be sad for her to move away on her own.
She added: "I feel like her heart is with Vinnie and in Hawley with the rest of the group and I hope it all ends happily for her because she deserves it."
Meanwhile, Keegan also admitted to getting emotional when she first read the shocking season 6 ending and realised that so many characters "lives are on the line".
"It’s on a knife edge for all of them," she said. "I got a bit emotional at the end and someone else said they had a tear at the end as well.
"It’s quite an emotional episode that one, anyway. You have no idea what’s happened to the gang, but they do!"
As for the stunt work that went into the high-octane final episode, it sounds like Keegan had a pretty fun time filming those scenes.
"We did it in a studio," she explained. "You read the script and you think, 'Oh my God, we are going to be filming outside in the Peak district, driving up mountains, whatever'.
"But it wasn’t. It was all done in the studio. Very cleverly done. We had green screens, it was cinematic. The scene was all choreographed, it was good fun! The stunts just seem to get bigger and bigger."
Who knows what they might have up their sleeves for season 7...
