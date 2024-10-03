"I don’t think she’d move away," she said. "I don’t think her heart is in that. I think she needs to be around her gang because that’s also her family too. So I feel it’d be sad for her to move away on her own.

She added: "I feel like her heart is with Vinnie and in Hawley with the rest of the group and I hope it all ends happily for her because she deserves it."

Meanwhile, Keegan also admitted to getting emotional when she first read the shocking season 6 ending and realised that so many characters "lives are on the line".

"It’s on a knife edge for all of them," she said. "I got a bit emotional at the end and someone else said they had a tear at the end as well.

"It’s quite an emotional episode that one, anyway. You have no idea what’s happened to the gang, but they do!"

Michelle Keegan as Erin in Brassic. Sky UK/Ben Blackall

As for the stunt work that went into the high-octane final episode, it sounds like Keegan had a pretty fun time filming those scenes.

"We did it in a studio," she explained. "You read the script and you think, 'Oh my God, we are going to be filming outside in the Peak district, driving up mountains, whatever'.

"But it wasn’t. It was all done in the studio. Very cleverly done. We had green screens, it was cinematic. The scene was all choreographed, it was good fun! The stunts just seem to get bigger and bigger."

Who knows what they might have up their sleeves for season 7...

Brassic season 6 premiered on Thursday 26th September on Sky Max and NOW.

