It turns out elements of season 3 came out of a literal fever dream White experienced while scouting locations in Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai.

White had initially wanted to set season 3 in Japan, but HBO convinced him to look at Thailand due to issues with red tape in the former country.

Mike White. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

White told Time that during this scouting period he was hospitalised with severe bronchitis, and that "they put me on a nebuliser".

Read more:

"I didn’t sleep for, like, two nights, and by the next morning I was like, 'I think I have the plot,'" he explained. "The season is pretty much what happened that night."

White added that the end of each season "is always the hardest part", but that after his fever dream "I felt like I had the ending".

"And so I was like, 'I guess we’re shooting in Thailand,'" he explained.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new season of The White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood, while Natasha Rothwell reprises her role from the show's first season.

Fans recently got some more good news as they await season 3 - a fourth season had already been confirmed.

The White Lotus season 3 begins on HBO and Max on 16th February in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 17th February in the UK. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.