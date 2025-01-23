Rumours of a fourth season have been swirling since last year, as HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys revealed in November that White had pitched ideas for another instalment.

The renewal comes ahead of the launch of season 3, which premieres on Sunday 16th February, as a new crop of holiday-makers head to Thailand.

Returning to the White Lotus cast is Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, and she will be joined by Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood to name just a few of the high-profile names starring.

Dom Hetrakul and Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

With just a little under a month to go until season 3, there still isn't much known about the plot beyond a "spirituality" theme – and of course an added dose of mystery.

It is likely the show will keep its hook of a death that is explained throughout the season, with White previously telling NPR how effective it has been with seasons 1 and 2.

"When that first season became such a water cooler show [that] people were talking about, I was like, 'Had I only known if I'd put a dead body at the beginning of Enlightened, maybe people would've watched Enlightened,'" White explained.

"You realise these kinds of hooks do actually get viewers. It clearly is something that drives interest in the show... As somebody who's been working in the margins, it is kind of nice to have viewers."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The White Lotus season 3 begins on HBO and Max on 16th February in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 17th February in the UK. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.