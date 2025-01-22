De Niro's character, respected former US president George Mullen, is brought in by Angela Bassett's current president Evelyn Mitchell, in order to head up the Zero Day Commission and find the perpetrators of the attack.

He is given a wide swathe of powers to do so, in what is called "an affront to civil liberties", and is immediately attacked by the press, who suggest he is "troubled" - with the suggestion he is holding his own dark secrets.

At the end of the dramatic and action-packed trailer, Mitchell is heard saying that "if the public finds out how deep this really is, I don't think we survive that".

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The six-episode limited series will launch in February, and also stars Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

The show has been co-created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with Newman previously telling Netflix TUDUM: "Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge.

"The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families."

Zero Day will stream on Netflix on 20th February 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

