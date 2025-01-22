He continued: "Josh [Fried] and I, the fight choreographer, worked really hard to make the fights nasty, and there was really no getting around that in the show. You know, when you have a fight scripted, it's going to be a scrap.

"You're going to be throwing each other around the room, you're going to be hitting each other. Body shots are going to land, you're going to get clipped by an elbow that you weren't supposed to get clipped by.

"It's just one of those fights where you're just like, 'OK, yeah, I'm getting hit.'"

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix

The new season of The Night Agent picks up with Peter on his first mission as an official Night Agent, and tells a story following on from Matthew Quirk's novel, on which season 1 was based.

Alongside Basso, Lucianne Buchanan returns to the cast as Rose Larkin, while new additions include Amanda Warren as a Night Action veteran, Catherine, while Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Louis Herthum (The Peripheral), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and Teddy Sears (The Flash) also star.

The show was quickly renewed for a second run after the first debuted, after it saw the third-best ratings ever for a first season of a Netflix original.

In a sign of the streamer's confidence in the series, it has already been renewed for a third run even though the second is yet to debut.

The Night Agent season 2 will be released on Thursday 23rd January 2025, while season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

