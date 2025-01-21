Meanwhile, other stars set to appear include Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door), Lucian Msamati (Conclave), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall), Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter), Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner) and Annette Badland (Ted Lasso).

And the mammoth cast is rounded out by Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Amy Gledhill (Big Mood).

A synopsis for the eight-episode series reads: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life – loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige (de Lange) ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

"But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

As has been the case with most of the previous Harlan Coben adaptations including Fool Me Once and Missing You, Run Away will relocate the story from the US to the UK, with filming set to get under way around Manchester and the North West of England this month.

And while no release date has been announced at this stage, it has become tradition for Coben series to arrive on Netflix at the beginning of each year, so January 2026 seems a safe bet until we hear anything to the contrary.

Speaking about the cast, Coben said: "Jimmy Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Minnie Driver - the cast is an embarrassment of riches. I can't wait to start filming."

And writer Danny Brocklehurst, who returns for another Coben series following his work on The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, said it was "an enormous pleasure to be reteaming" for "another twisty thriller".

He added: "Fool Me Once's phenomenal success has set a high bar but with Run Away's emotionally universal storyline and great cast, hopefully we can give audiences another fantastic ride."

