Harlan Coben fears he'll never have another idea again
The novelist admits he has a moment of panic after completing writing.
With Missing You having skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's charts, it's safe to say that Harlan Coben's series are very much among the more talked-about releases for the global streamer.
Of course, aside from having many of his novels adapted for the screen, Coben is a bestselling author who hasn't been short of mind-bending story ideas – but he also admits that he's always a bit scared that he'll never have an idea again.
Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Coben admitted: "Each time I finish a book, I’m the emptiest of vessels. Nothing left. I’m like the defeated boxer who thinks he’ll never lift his arms again.
"I fear I’ll never have an idea again. If I do have one while writing a book, it goes into the book I’m writing, which may be why I’m plot-heavy and twisty. I’ve just finished a book and have no idea what I’ll do next."
As for whether his ideas are exclusively sectioned into camps for TV and books, Coben says: "It’s a feel thing. I just finished filming a series called Lazarus with Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin [due later this year on Amazon Prime Video]. That was an original idea.
"I thought, ‘I could write this as a novel, but I’m seeing it as a TV series.’ It’s a little more of a ghost story, very visual."
As mentioned, Lazarus is one of Coben's upcoming projects that has also been penned by Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic) and centres on a forensic psychologist who returns home after his father’s suicide.
But he soon starts having disturbing experiences that can’t be explained, also becoming entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he explores the mystery around his father and sister's deaths.
The series is set to star Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach as well as Kate Ashfield, Roisin Gallagher, David Fynn (The Inbetweeners), Karla Crome (Toxic Town) and Curtis Tennant.
As for now, Coben's latest hit is Missing You, which premiered on Netflix on New Year's Day and has packed plenty of his signature twists.
The official synopsis for Missing You says: "11 years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.
"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.
"Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."
