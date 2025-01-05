Speaking at a screening of the first episode, McArdle told RadioTimes.com and other press: "There’s a switch in the second half of the series where... and I’m not giving anything away or anything, but it gets a lot darker, especially between the two of them [Maddie and Miles].

"From the midpoint of the season, it does change, and it did feel like two halves. Like more of the domestic, shallow sort of niggles you do to each other, and the second half of the series, there was an interaction between the two of us that’s quite surprising."

James Norton as Pete and Niamh Algar as Maddie in Playing Nice. ITV

McArdle added: "It’s good when you’re with three people that you trust and you like, and all four of us have known each other from different projects."

While both sets of parents initially do get along and try to form a solution in order to be in both of the children's lives, it's clear that McArdle's Miles isn't exactly the easygoing father he's painted himself to be.

Speaking a little more about his character, McArdle revealed: "He’s a self-made man, so there are obviously questions about where this comes from.

"But also, his ability to have created this life for himself, he’s had to be singular in his driven goal towards it – he’s tenacious.

"There’s just no losing, I think that’s his ethos – just that he’ll never, ever give up. So, these people are just obstacles in his way. It was a great part to play."

McArdle is joined by James Norton, Niamh Algar and Jessica Brown Findlay in the lead roles as the two couples whose worlds are rocked when the hospital delivers the life-changing news to them.

As the synopsis reads: "At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play.

"How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

Playing Nice will continue on ITV1 on Monday 6th January at 9pm.

