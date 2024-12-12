Playing Nice will begin airing on Sunday 5th January 2025 at 9pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Monday and Sunday in the same timeslot.

The commissioning of the series was announced in November of last year, with the plot details revealed of the novel adaptation.

The four-parter will see two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face the horrifying decision of what to do.

Niamh Algar in Playing Nice. ITV

The synopsis for Playing Nice continues: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete (Norton) and Maddie (Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay).

"At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play.

"How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

The series has been executive produced by Norton through his production company, Rabbit Track Pictures, something he says has allowed him to discover a "huge newfound respect" for those working behind the camera.

In an interview with Deadline, he said: "Everyone who stands two, three years back, before we even get to that first day of principal photography, I see and appreciate the incredible work. The amount of time and emotional investment people put into [crafting] a monologue or a scene, these decisions are huge.

"And then actors come on set and might just decide that 'I think I might say this a bit differently'. Now I think, oh my god, do you not realise the amount of work which has been put into this?"

