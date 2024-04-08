Given his step into the world of production and work behind the camera, Norton was recently asked in an interview with Deadline whether he has any plans to direct one day - and he said that is "definitely in the plan".

Norton explained: "After King and Conquer wraps, it’s a moment to take stock and look at our slate and what we have in development. Part of the next chapter of the company is that I would like to get behind the camera in more than just a producorial way."

James Norton in Playing Nice. ITV

Norton also addressed his "huge newfound respect" for those working behind the camera, which has been gained from his work with Rabbit Track.

He said: "Everyone who stands two, three years back, before we even get to that first day of principal photography, I see and appreciate the incredible work. The amount of time and emotional investment people put into [crafting] a monologue or a scene, these decisions are huge.

"And then actors come on set and might just decide that 'I think I might say this a bit differently'. Now, I think, oh my god, do you not realise the amount of work which has been put into this?"

Norton's next series, Playing Nice, will see him starring opposite Niamh Algar, in a thriller which sees two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up.

The couples then have to decide whether to keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child.

Playing Nice will stream on ITVX and arrive on ITV1 later in the year. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

