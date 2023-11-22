The four-part run is adapted by Grace Ofori-Attah (Malpractice) from the novel of the same name by JP Delaney, with Kate Hewitt directing all four episodes.

On behalf of Rabbit Track Pictures, Kitty Kaletsky and James Norton said: "Playing Nice was the first book we optioned after launching Rabbit Track, and we feel immensely proud of the project it has become.

"To be working with ITV, StudioCanal, wonderful Grace Ofori-Attah, visionary Kate Hewitt, our unbelievable cast and the whole rest of the production team is a huge privilege. We're thrilled and very excited."

James Norton in Playing Nice. ITV

According to the synopsis, the series follows two couples who face "a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child?"

It continues: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay).

"At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play.

"How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

Niamh Algar in Playing Nice. ITV ITV

Speaking of the series, Ofori-Attah added: "It has been an absolute privilege to adapt JP Delaney's gripping novel for the screen. I am thrilled to be working with Rabbit Track and StudioCanal, as well as our incredible cast and production team.

"I'm also excited to be partnering with ITV again on my second drama series, and can't wait for Playing Nice to hit TV screens next year."

Further casting for the show is yet to be announced.

