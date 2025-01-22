The new season will once again star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson, while it has also been confirmed that Neve Campbell will be back as a series regular for season 4, having only appeared in two episodes of season 3.

Season 4 will once again be based on another of Michael Connelly's novels, this time the sixth instalment in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell as Maggie in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Co-showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement: "We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time.

"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honoured to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."

Read more:

The show has so far adapted Connelly's second, fourth and fifth novels in the Lincoln Lawyer series, with the sixth one now set to follow on. It has not been confirmed whether the show's writers will ever to go back to adapt the first or third novels in the series.

However, Humphrey did previously say he and Rodriguez have "plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books", adding that "if the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show... we would go for a potential season 5 and even 6 beyond that."

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

