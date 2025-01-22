The Lincoln Lawyer confirms season 4 – and big name returning to cast
The new season will adapt the sixth novel Michael Connelly's series, The Law of Innocence.
Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer can breathe a sigh of relief, as three months after season 3 was released the show has officially been confirmed as returning for a fourth season.
The news was confirmed via Deadline, with the publication also reporting that the new 10-episode season has been in development for some time, meaning there shouldn't be too substantial a delay.
The new season will once again star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson, while it has also been confirmed that Neve Campbell will be back as a series regular for season 4, having only appeared in two episodes of season 3.
Season 4 will once again be based on another of Michael Connelly's novels, this time the sixth instalment in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence.
Co-showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement: "We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time.
"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honoured to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."
Read more:
- Squid Game star addresses disappointment over reduced season 2 role
- Harlan Coben's next Netflix drama casts Gavin & Stacey and Missing You stars
The show has so far adapted Connelly's second, fourth and fifth novels in the Lincoln Lawyer series, with the sixth one now set to follow on. It has not been confirmed whether the show's writers will ever to go back to adapt the first or third novels in the series.
However, Humphrey did previously say he and Rodriguez have "plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books", adding that "if the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show... we would go for a potential season 5 and even 6 beyond that."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.