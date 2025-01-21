After being shot by Squid Game guards and falling from a cliff into the choppy waters below, Jun-ho barely survived his experience, but remained determined to get back to the island and understand his brother's dark fate.

Alas, he didn't get very close in Squid Game season 2, which saw his every effort to find the Squid Game island be covertly thwarted by a close saboteur, with Jun-ho's storyline very much disappearing into the background as the episodes progressed.

Addressing the surprising creative decision, actor Wi Ha-joon told RadioTimes.com: "I do understand that, from the audience's point of view, it might have been disappointing.

"But from my perspective, I know this is part of the longer and bigger story, so I wasn’t disappointed at all."

He went on tease that season 3 would see "a lot of Jun-ho’s stories will be dealt with in depth" and that his character would show "different aspects" to his personality.

The latter comment is enough to make you wonder whether Jun-ho could be seduced by the Squid Game operation, if only out of loyalty to his brother, who Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is seeking brutal revenge upon.

Asked whether Jun-ho could end up protecting his brother from the Squid Game champion, Ha-joon was cryptic, having clearly been instructed not to say anything that could give away plot details from season 3.

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game season 2. No Ju-han/Netflix

He added: "I have no clue because even if you make a determination of what you might do in a [hypothetical] situation, when the situation really arises, then you actually don’t know what you will do.

"I’m curious about what Jun-ho will do if that kind of situation arises."

Squid Game season 3 has no confirmed release date at the time of writing, but Netflix has confirmed it will premiere sometime in 2025, along with the streamer's other two highest-performing shows: Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.

