The attack caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities, but Mullen comes up against disinformation and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street and government, as he tries to get to the truth. Meanwhile, he is also forced to confront his own dark secrets.

In the trailer, De Niro is seen leading the charge, while the current US president, played by Angela Bassett, tells him that the investigatory commission will be given far-reaching new powers to get to the truth - but where could it all lead?

You can watch it right here now.

Alongside De Niro and Bassett, the series also stars Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield), Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror), Joan Allen (Room), Connie Britton (Dear Edward), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Dan Stevens (Abigail), Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent), Gaby Hoffmann (Eric) and Clark Gregg (The Avengers).

Zero Day has been created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, and Oppenheim spoke with Netflix TUDUM about some of the themes and topics the show addresses.

Oppenheim said: "The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges – what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families."

Meanwhile, Newman said of De Niro's role in the series, both as a star and a producer: "[De Niro] very much became our partner in this process – very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honour and privilege.

"You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work."

Zero Day will stream on Netflix on 20th February 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

