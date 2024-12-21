The door to Charmaine's home was ajar and there were also signs of a struggle. But that was just the first part of the mystery.

On hearing a lullaby from the twins' room, Jack approached the door and opened it slowly, with the camera then cutting to his alarmed expression, before the scene faded to black and the credits rolled on season 6.

What on earth has happened to Charmaine and her children? Has Calvin, who has threatened both her, Jack and the babies in recent weeks, done something unforgivable?

Well, it's even a mystery to the cast themselves.

In an interview with Deadline, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, revealed that he is as much in the dark as we are.

"I don't know if this is going to be disappointing to audiences or not, but I still have no idea exactly what I was seeing in that room," he said.

"He opens the door [to the nursery] and we end on Jack's face. I don't remember what the actual adjective was, maybe it was shocked. But it was never stated what he was looking at.

"And when they went to shoot the scene, there was nothing in the room, so I said to the director, 'You want me to have this expression, but what am I looking at?'

"And she said, 'I don't know. They haven't written that part yet.'"

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. Netflix

Henderson went on to say that it was "terrifying as an actor".

"What if I give the wrong reaction and then in season 7, we find out it's something different? So we opted to go for something that was a blend of shock and concern."

But there was some light-hearted fare in season 6, including the wedding of Mel and Jack, which did eventually go ahead after Mel's initial panic.

"When he first met her, she'd arrived from LA and she was heartbroken and grieving and just wanting to escape," said Henderson. "He kind of senses that and takes her to this place [the riverbank] that has so much meaning for him and so much beauty and solace that he knows that that would probably help her.

"And so he takes her there again. It's that lovely thing that this couple has. Like he says, 'I get you. I understand you and I've got you. From the beginning, I've always gotten who you are.'

"That, to me, feels like the crux of who Jack is and how he cares for Mel, how he tries to show up for her and is really trying to understand whatever she's going through, and then tries to support her.

"I actually thought it was really beautiful, and I’m really glad. I wouldn't have been as happy had that scene not been in the show because I thought it was important."

