Virgin River season 7: Release date speculation and latest news
Season 6 has just been released on Netflix.
If you have blown your way through all 10 episodes of Virgin River season 6, how are you feeling?
The new season was released on Netflix on Thursday 19th December and has transported fans back to the idyllic Californian town just as Mel and Jack prepare to tie the knot!
But there is only one questions on viewers' lips as season 6 comes to an end: Will there be more?
Well, there is certainly good news on that front has Netflix confirmed Virgin River and its beloved characters will be returning for yet another outing.
Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Virgin River season 7.
Will there be a Virgin River season 7?
Yes! Virgin River made history after its season 7 renewal news as it became Netflix's longest-running English-language drama series ever.
When could Virgin River season 7 be released?
There is currently no release date set for Virgin River season 7, but based on the series' release pattern, we could expect a release window of late 2025 or early 2026.
Who could return for Virgin River season 7?
While it hasn't been announced if there will be any newcomers to Virgin River in season 7, we can expect the current main cast members all returning to the series.
Those likely coming back are the following:
- Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda 'Mel' Monroe
- Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
- Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins
- Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea
- Colin Lawrence as Preacher
- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
- Zibby Allen as Brie
- Marco Grazzini as Mike
- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
- Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
- Mark Ghanimé as Dr Cameron Hayek
- Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant
- Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky
- Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
- Nicola Cavendish as Connie
- Keith MacKechnie as Nick
- Teryl Rothery as Muriel
What could happen in Virgin River season 7?
Following the renewal news, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum that there is "a lot more to go" with the characters of Virgin River, with season 7 following Mel and Jack's married life.
He added: "I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7 will] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."
But thankfully, fans won't need to worry about Mel and Jack's relationship, with Smith saying he couldn't imagine a scenario where the pair break up.
He continued: "It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they."
There is plenty more exploration for other characters too, especially with Hope and Doc.
Smith explained: "Getting to tell love stories between two people at that age is something that television never does. Or if they do, it’s for comic relief or something. So the more that we get to grow those characters and dig into them, it just feels special. It feels like nothing else anybody is doing on television."
Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 7?
Not yet. Production is still ongoing for season 7, so it will be a while before Netflix release a trailer – but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Virgin River seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.