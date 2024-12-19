But there is only one questions on viewers' lips as season 6 comes to an end: Will there be more?

Well, there is certainly good news on that front has Netflix confirmed Virgin River and its beloved characters will be returning for yet another outing.

Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Virgin River season 7.

Will there be a Virgin River season 7?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. Netflix

Yes! Virgin River made history after its season 7 renewal news as it became Netflix's longest-running English-language drama series ever.

When could Virgin River season 7 be released?

There is currently no release date set for Virgin River season 7, but based on the series' release pattern, we could expect a release window of late 2025 or early 2026.

Who could return for Virgin River season 7?

While it hasn't been announced if there will be any newcomers to Virgin River in season 7, we can expect the current main cast members all returning to the series.

Those likely coming back are the following:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda 'Mel' Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanimé as Dr Cameron Hayek

Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

What could happen in Virgin River season 7?

Marco Grazzini, Colin Lawrence, Zibby Allen, Martin Henderson and Kandyse McClure in Virgin River. Netflix

Following the renewal news, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum that there is "a lot more to go" with the characters of Virgin River, with season 7 following Mel and Jack's married life.

He added: "I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7 will] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."

But thankfully, fans won't need to worry about Mel and Jack's relationship, with Smith saying he couldn't imagine a scenario where the pair break up.

He continued: "It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they."

There is plenty more exploration for other characters too, especially with Hope and Doc.

Smith explained: "Getting to tell love stories between two people at that age is something that television never does. Or if they do, it’s for comic relief or something. So the more that we get to grow those characters and dig into them, it just feels special. It feels like nothing else anybody is doing on television."

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 7?

Not yet. Production is still ongoing for season 7, so it will be a while before Netflix release a trailer – but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!

