It's almost here!
There are wedding bells in Virgin River this season as Mel and Jack finally tie the knot - but will everything go to plan?
Season 6 is all about the run-up to Mel and Jack's wedding, and according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, all the stops are being rolled out in preparation for the big day.
"We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner," he told Tudum.
"I knew this season needed to be the wedding season. It was time. It felt like a great event to build around, so everybody had as much forethought and time to plan as possible.
"It felt very Virgin River in its production - the ambition of it, and that we’re a small group of people that care about something so much: the fans. So we just busted our humps to get it done."
But with some almighty cliffhangers at the end of season 5, there are a lot of questions left to be answered. So, read on for everything you need to know about season 6 of Virgin River.
Virgin River season 6 release date: When will it air?
Virgin River season 6 will be released on Netflix on Thursday 19th December.
There will be a total of 10 episodes that will drop on the streamer this time around.
What time is Virgin River season 6 released on Netflix?
For those in the UK, Virgin River season 6 will be released at 8am on 19th December. For our friends across the pond, it will be released at 3am Eastern.
Virgin River season 6 cast: Who is returning?
Plenty of familiar faces will be returning for season 6, including the introduction of two new cast members.
Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr will join the series as a young Sarah and Everett, Mel's parents, who meet and fall in love in the '70s and will be seen in flashbacks across season 6.
John Allen Nelson, who plays present-day Everett and first appeared in the final two episodes of season 5, will return.
Those coming back are the following:
- Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda 'Mel' Monroe
- Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
- Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins
- Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea
- Colin Lawrence as Preacher
- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
- Zibby Allen as Brie
- Marco Grazzini as Mike
- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
- Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
- Mark Ghanimé as Dr Cameron Hayek
- Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant
- Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky
- Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
- Nicola Cavendish as Connie
- Keith MacKechnie as Nick
- Teryl Rothery as Muriel
- Elise Gatien as Lark
Virgin River season 6 plot: What will happen?
**Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 5**
Season 6 picks up a few months after season 5's finale episodes, which will see Virgin River "deeper into springtime", according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith.
A lot went down in season 5, including Mel suffering a miscarriage whilst helping her neighbours when wildfires ripped through Virgin River, and she and Jack will continue to work through that as they prepare for their wedding and new home.
Of course, one major moment in the season 5 finale was when Mel met her biological father for the first time, who in the final moments of the last episode revealed that he had something to tell her. As for what that could be, we'll have to stay tuned to find out!
The full synopsis for season 6 reads: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth instalment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."
Virgin River season 6 trailer: Can I watch it?
You sure can. You can watch the full trailer for Virgin River season 6 below.
Virgin River season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday 19th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
