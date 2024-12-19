Though much lighter in tone than season 5, more speed bumps appear as Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) prepare for their big day.

There’s a lot to contend with: a lost horse, an ex-wife holding old divorce papers, a new father figure (Everett) upsetting the old father figure (Vernon), Everett’s heart attack, Preacher’s trial, secret affairs and Calvin’s continuous threat to Charmaine’s twins and Jack.

Heading into the finale, Mel and Jack have galloped off into the sunset, eloping their own wedding after Mel gets cold feet. With so many questions to resolve from Brie’s (Zibby Allen) love life to Doc’s (Tim Matheson) medical licence to Everett’s (Callum Kerr) health and Mel’s wedding, let’s dive straight in.

Be warned, spoilers ahead!

Virgin River season 6 ending explained

After riding off into the sunset, Jack takes Mel to the spot beside the river they used to visit in season 1. As they reminisce about their relationship and what they’ve overcome since they first met, Mel’s fears start to dissipate as she admits she was overwhelmed at the thought of losing her future second husband too. Jack shares his vows as he pledges himself to Mel and they decide to return to the wedding and get married – thank goodness.

Only an hour behind Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) meticulous schedule, the duo tie the knot with all the slow motion, laughing shots, and sun-kissed cute moments you would expect. Jack even changes into his army uniform, proudly wearing his medals of honour and accepting this challenging chapter of his life.

It’s a spectacular picture-perfect affair set outdoors to the backdrop of Lily’s now converted and re-established barn. The wedding is an evening filled with firsts (namely Jack’s dad saying he’s proud of him) and offers plenty of contemplation for other couples to reflect on their relationships.

Read more:

When Preacher (Colin Lawrence) practices his best man speech, Kaia (Kandyse McClure) reflects on her own failed marriage and confesses to him that she wouldn’t get married again. Lizzie, after Joey’s (Jenny Cooper) kids candidly ask how she is pregnant without being married, tells Denny (Kai Bradbury) that it seems like he should he marry her. Taken aback by the comment, it seems Denny and Lizzie might still be on different pages about their future.

However, the good-hearted Preacher takes Kaia’s comment in his stride and even re-writes the best man speech – on the spot! – to reflect the bravery of deciding to fall in love again after heartbreak.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack in Virgin River. Netflix

Though Muriel (Teryl Rothery) had one of the most tragic storylines this season, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she ends on a note of optimism. At the reception, Muriel discovers that Walt is a wonderful dancer and feels bolstered at the thought that they’re still developing their trust and knowledge of each other. Her former flame Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) parts with Muriel, which is a nice final bow to tie up that rushed storyline from last season.

That isn’t the end of the surprises. Everett arrives and performs the song he wrote for Mel’s mother for her first dance, as it seems even a heart attack can’t keep him away from his daughter’s wedding.

However, not everyone finds such domestic bliss this season. A teary Brie is plagued with guilt after sleeping with Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and confesses to her new sister, Mel and pal Kaia about her indiscretion in the reception. Her head is telling her to move on with Mike (Marco Grazzini), her heart is hung up on Brady and Mel wisely advises her if she can’t choose one of them to let them both go.

If only it were that simple. Later, Mike asks to speak to Brie and their private conversation – ironically around the high moral standards Mel and Jack have set – leads Mike to an impromptu proposal with a plastic bottle ring. Panicked by this gesture, Brie confesses she slept with Brady to which he replies: "I know".

Even with this bombshell and the inevitable wait for season 7 to discover what happens next, arguably, it is Brady’s relationship that ends with the biggest bang. At the end of the night, Jo Ellen (Gwynth Walsh) reveals that Lark (Elsie Gatien) and Hazel have not only left the wedding venue, but checked out of the BnB and left for good. After a quick check of his bank balance, he realises they’ve also left with all his insurance money.

Vernon is also served a final curveball in the form of a letter to say his medical licence has been suspended due to the pending investigation. Yet, Hope’s tenacity has uncovered a bigger plot at play: Grace Valley wants to expand their medical care into Virgin River by booting Vernon out and taking over his clinic.

It’s safe to assume "one hell of a fight" for the 30-year-old clinic will occur in next season, as well as the fallout from Brady’s daylight robbery. However, it wouldn’t be Virgin River without a final cliff-hanger – or two – to leave fans pleading for the next instalment.

Tim Matheson as Doc on Virgin River. Netflix

Mel’s blissful morning after her wedding is interrupted by a heavily pregnant Marley who is distressed as Darla and Phil no longer want to adopt her baby. Not to fear though, Marley has a solution: Mel can have her baby instead. Shell shocked, Mel doesn’t reply – but viewers will know that Mel and Jack wanted to adopt so could this be a miracle?

However, this season culminates (where finales in this show often do) with Charmaine. Mel was concerned that Jack’s ex was a no show for the wedding to do her hair and still isn’t replying to any of her texts, so she sends Jack round to make sure she’s OK. After all, Calvin did threaten both Charmaine, Jack and the babies in recent weeks.

When Jack arrives, something is off: the door is ajar, the house has signs of a struggle. A baby’s lullaby plays from another room, as Jack slowly opens the door – it cuts to his alarmed face and cuts out.

From the final look on his face, it’s not too far-fetched to assume the worst has happened. But is Charmaine dead? The twins gone? Only time will tell. Let’s hope a release date for season 7 is confirmed soon…

Virgin River seasons 1-6 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.