Ashes was released back in 2012 and stars quite the cast of heavyweight actors including Whittaker, Luke Evans, Jim Sturgess, Ray Winstone and Lesley Manville.

The film, which has now been added to Prime Video and is available to stream, centres on Winstone's Frank, who is suffering with Alzheimer's and has been living in a residential care home.

Although he can't remember him, Frank is paid a visit by James (Sturgess), who claims to be Frank's son and wants to reconnect with him. Breaking his father out of the home, the pair embark on a spontaneous journey as they uncover memories of the past, as well as feelings of regret, revenge and redemption.

At the time of its release, Ashes went by pretty much under-the-radar but plenty will be able to watch the film for themselves.

Whittaker is best known for her leading role in Doctor Who, having also recently starred in Time and Toxic Town.

The latter drama, which is penned by Jack Thorne, saw Whittaker take on the role of real-life Corby mother Susan McIntyre, who fought for justice for her son after he was born with a limb difference and suspected that the town's mismanagement of their toxic waste supply was to blame.

On the release of Toxic Town, Whittaker had also looked back on her role as the Doctor, explaining she was scared she'd "f*** it for other actors".

In an interview with The Times, reflecting on the pressure she faced as the first woman in the role. "Everyone’s Doctor until then was a white man," she said. "They are very different actors, but they all fit a specific mould — and I didn’t."

She continued: "If Peter [Capaldi] hadn’t been good as the Doctor, it would only have reflected on him. Whereas I felt that if I wasn’t very good at this, I’ve f***ed it for other actors.

"I think it’s completely unacceptable if that was the case, but that’s how I felt."

Toxic Town premieres on Netflix on Thursday 27th February 2025.

