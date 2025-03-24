Mamma Mia! is now available to stream free in the UK to brighten up your month
The Amanda Seyfried musical is coming to screens.
With the days getting brighter and the evenings getting longer, your mood may already be lifted, but add in a musical to the mix and a new level of happiness may just be reached.
So, it's a good thing that Mamma Mia! is currently available to stream free of charge for UK fans.
Whether you simply want to relive the magic of the movie, sing along to your favourite ABBA hits or just revel in the stacked cast at the centre of the film, you'll be able to stream Mamma Mia! for free on ITVX.
While the sequel of the original, Here We Go Again, was available to stream on ITVX, fans of the franchise will undoubtedly be happy that both films are available to view to your heart's content.
The original film was released in 2008 and stars Amanda Seyfried as bride-to-be Sophie, who invites three men to her wedding in the hopes that one of them could be her real father.
Aside from Seyfried, the cast includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper and more.
But will there be a third film to come? While the franchise has obviously enjoyed West End success, a new immersive party experience and the films, fans have been left in limbo wondering whether a third instalment could ever be a possibility.
When the second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Christine Baranski all expressed their interest in returning for another sequel.
James told RadioTimes.com her idea for a follow-up: "We laughed that it could be 'Mamma Mia! The DNA Test'. You finally find out who the dad is."
Baranski said she would be up for a third film too, saying: "We’re ready for the next sequel because it’s just so much fun to do." When asked whether she would be on board, Seyfried added: "Oh yeah! Beyond yes."
Amanda Seyfried recently shared a theory on why she thinks it's taking so long, stating: "Universal still has to release Wicked 2. The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made. It's an either/or situation with musicals.
"And I have this theory that Universal just knows we're going to do it, so they're not in any rush. And it's just going to cost double."
Mamma Mia! is now available to stream on ITVX.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.