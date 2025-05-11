However, speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Dyer confirmed that she and Brammall are now working on the new season and it will indeed take a leap forward.

"We're writing it now," she confirmed. "It starts a couple years later… there's a time jump."

The second season of Colin from Accounts – which is nominated for a BAFTA in the International category – ended with Gordon impulsively proposing to Ashley. She rejected the proposal, leaving him humiliated and their relationship status ambiguous.

It now seems we'll skip over the immediate aftermath of that event and instead catch up with the pair – and Colin – a little further into their journey.

Following the unconventional romance between the flawed but endearing Gordon and Ashley as they are brought together by a car accident involving a dog, Colin from Accounts has earned critical acclaim and major awards recognition since it launched in 2022, winning the Logie Award for Most Outstanding Comedy Program and earning nominations at international festivals including the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Harriet Dyer as Ashley and Patrick Brammall as Gordon in Colin from Accounts BBC/CBS Studios/Paramount+ ©2024/Lisa Tomasetti

Dyer and Brammall, though, did not expect the series to earn an international following – admitting that they weren't even sure if it would be broadcast outside of their native Australia.

"We didn't know it would sell internationally – we just made a show for Australians," Dyer explained. "We had no idea that it would travel the way that it has. We didn't even know if Australians would like it!"

Brammall added: "I remember we finished shooting the first season – and we'd really made something that we liked. We said, 'I don't know if anyone's going to like this, but we like it' – and so for it to have the love that it's had afterwards has been really great."

Colin from Accounts was renewed for a third season in April and airs on BBC Two in the UK. The first two seasons are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.