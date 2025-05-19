The 2025 season will also see games take part in other countries, including the cities of Dublin, Madrid and Berlin, as part of the NFL's push for global expansion to drive engagement in international markets all year round.

Whether you're a lifelong American football fan, or you want to dip your toe in something new, here's how you can get your hands to see NFL games live in London this year.

Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Hellotickets

And if you can't make it to the games in person but still want to watch the action unfold, NFL Game Pass on DAZN will be broadcasting all 2025 International Games outside of the U.S.

Get NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Jump to:

You'll have three chances to see an NFL game live in London this year. Here's a full list:

5th October 2025 — Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

12th October 2025 — New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19th October 2025 — Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams, Wembley Stadium

There will also be one NFL game in Dublin:

28th September 2025 — Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Croke Park

Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Hellotickets

When do NFL London tickets go on sale?

Tickets are expected to go live on Monday 19th May.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

While we're expecting more sites to go live with NFL London tickets later this month, tickets are currently available for several games starting from £274 at Hellotickets.

Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Hellotickets

Are there NFL London hospitality tickets available for 2025?

If you want to take your NFL experience to the next level, opting for hospitality tickets is the perfect way to do just that.

There are a variety of packages available for the London games, which include different benefits, like premium seating, early access and food and drinks.

Hospitality tickets are also a great option for popular events that it's difficult to get tickets for. Due to a higher price, there's usually less demand for hospitality tickets, meaning that you're more likely to get your hands on a ticket to the event of your choice.

Browse NFL London hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get NFL London tickets for 2025 games at Wembley and Tottenham Stadium

Be sure to get only nice and early- we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale- to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the game of your choice.

Additionally, it's always a good idea to have your login details to hand to avoid any unnecessary delays at checkout.

Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Hellotickets

