Although not officially affiliated with BBC or A Question of Sport, this live tour will feature the best bits from the original A Question of Sport TV series, including quizzes, challenges, and the chance for audience members to test their sporting knowledge.

Barker, Tufnell and Dawson will also be sharing secrets from their years in the industry, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from their careers you won't have heard of before.

Whether you missed out on tickets for the iconic 2025 reunion tour, or you want to see these sporting legends live two years in a row, here's how you can get tickets to Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour.

Jump to:

When do Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released on Ticketmaster and ATG at 10am on Wednesday 20th August.

How to get Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets

Be sure to get online bright and early. For a popular tour like this that sold out its last run, we'd recommend at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand. Don't forget to also check out other websites such as ATG and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand for tickets.

Please note that not all dates are available on each ticketing site, so be sure to do your research beforehand.

