How to see Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell in 2026 UK reunion tour
The A Question of Sport trio will reunite to go on the Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour next year.
Following 2025's sold-out A Question of... Live tour, Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are reuniting once again to tour the UK in 2026.
The iconic A Question of Sport trio will be heading for 10 venues across the UK next April and May, bringing with them a range of sporting legends as guests.
Although not officially affiliated with BBC or A Question of Sport, this live tour will feature the best bits from the original A Question of Sport TV series, including quizzes, challenges, and the chance for audience members to test their sporting knowledge.
Barker, Tufnell and Dawson will also be sharing secrets from their years in the industry, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from their careers you won't have heard of before.
Whether you missed out on tickets for the iconic 2025 reunion tour, or you want to see these sporting legends live two years in a row, here's how you can get tickets to Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour.
Jump to:
- What are the UK tour dates and venues for Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour
- When do Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets go on sale?
- How to get Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets
What are the UK tour dates and venues for Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour
Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:
- 24th April 2026 — Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse
- 25th April 2026— Glasgow, Glasgow Armadillo
- 26th April 2026 — Newcastle, Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 6th May 2026 — Stoke, Stoke Victoria Hall
- 7th May 2026 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
- 9th May 2026 — Cardiff, Cardiff Utilita Arena
- 10th May 2026 — Liverpool, Liverpool Empire
- 15th May 2026 — Eastbourne, Eastbourne Congress Theatre
- 16th May 2026 — Southend-on-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 17th May 2026 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
When do Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released on Ticketmaster and ATG at 10am on Wednesday 20th August.
How to get Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour tickets
Be sure to get online bright and early. For a popular tour like this that sold out its last run, we'd recommend at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.
Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand. Don't forget to also check out other websites such as ATG and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand for tickets.
Please note that not all dates are available on each ticketing site, so be sure to do your research beforehand.
