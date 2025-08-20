Cricket fans will rejoice in the fact that there are tickets left for almost every match. However, you better act quickly as general access tickets are selling out fast, while there are plenty of hospitality tickets left for you to get your hands on.

There's almost 150 years of history on the line. So, here's our guide to getting tickets and seeing the action unfold live. Make sure you also check out our full list of major sporting events to see live.

Jump to:

Where and when is The Ashes 2025?

This year, the Ashes will begin in November, continuing on until January 2026 throughout five cities in Australia. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Ashes 2025 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for this year's Ashes were first released back in March, while the general sale went live on 14th April. Demand for tickets has been high, but there are still a few general sale tickets remaining.

How to buy Ashes 2025 tickets to see England play Australia away

Head on over to the Ticketmaster AU website for general sale tickets — but you better act quickly as stocks are running low!

Buy The Ashes 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

Another great option is purchasing a hospitality ticket. While they are sold at a higher price point than general access tickets, hospitality packages include a range of benefits, from hotel stays to premium seats, and food and drink.

They're also lower in demand than general access tickets, meaning that if a match is sold out, you're still likely to be able to find a hospitality ticket.

You can find hospitality tickets for The Ashes 2025 at Seat Unique and Keith Prowse.

