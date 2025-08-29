On home soil the Women's Rugby World Cup has kicked off with the Red Roses looking to exact vengeance on the New Zealand Black Ferns. Plus Luke Littler returns to centre stage in the PDC World Darts Championship.

Best major sporting events in August 2025

Women's Rugby World Cup

The Women's Rugby World Cup is now up and running on UK soil. England's Red Roses are looking to claim the title after their defeat in 2022 to the New Zealand Black Ferns. The matches will run throughout August and September with the final taking place on 27th September at Twickenham Stadium.

When is it: 22nd Aug – 27th Sep

22nd Aug – 27th Sep Where is it: UK – Stadium of Light, Sunderland / Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium/ Franklin's Gardens, Northampton / Sandy Park, Exeter / Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol / Twickenham Stadium, London

Shop Women's Rugby World Cup packages at England Rugby

US Open (Tennis)

Every year, the US Open marks a triumphant end to the Grand Slam tennis season; rounding off the four competitions with a brutal two-week slog on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Centre. Last year, Italian Jannik Sinner took home the Men's Singles trophy, defeating the reigning champion and US representative Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka took home her third Grand Slam but first US Open title. This year, the drama and stakes are expected to be just as high.

When is it: 24th Aug – 7th Sep

24th Aug – 7th Sep Where is it: USA – Billie Jean King National Centre, New York

Dutch Grand Prix

The Zandvoort Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2020 after a 35-year absence. Last year the race was won by Lando Norris, beating out homegrown driver Max Verstappen – but can he win it back?

When is it: 29th – 31st Aug

29th – 31st Aug Where is it: Netherlands – Circuit Zandvoort

Best major sporting events in September 2025

Tour of Britain (Cycling)

The Tour of Britain spans six days of cycling throughout the UK. Spectating is free as all you have to do is find your spot on the route, which heads through Northampton, Sheffield, Darlington and more.

When is it: 2nd – 7th Sep

2nd – 7th Sep Where is it: UK (see full route here)

South Africa vs England ODI and T20 tests (Cricket)

The England men's cricket team have two major tests against South Africa in 2025 before heading off to an Ashes Test series this winter. First, they have a three-day ODI series, then a three-day T20 test.

When is it: 2nd – 14th Sep

2nd – 14th Sep Where is it: UK – Headingley, Leeds / Lord's, London/ Utilita Bowl, Southampton / Sofia Gardens, Cardiff / Old Trafford, Manchester / Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Buy England cricket hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

The fifth and sixth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in September. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.

4th Sep – Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland / Kazakhstan vs Wales

5th Sep – Denmark vs Scotland

6th Sep – England vs Andorra

7th Sep – Germany vs Northern Ireland

8th Sep – Belarus vs Scotland

9th Sep – Serbia vs England

Buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets at Seat Unique

Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix, as the fastest race in the season, is known as the ‘Temple of Speed'. Drivers race on full throttle for 80% of the lap and can reach speeds of more than 350km/h.

When is it: 5th – 7th Sep

5th – 7th Sep Where is it: Italy – Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Milan

Buy Italian Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport tickets

BMW PGA Championship (Golf)

The BMW PGA Championship is a premium part of the men's golf calendar. Each year has £9 million on the line, and last year was a tense affair with Billy Horschel beating out Rory McIlroy for the trophy.

When is it: 11th – 14th Sep

11th – 14th Sep Where is it: UK – Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey

Buy BMW PGA Championship tickets at Seat Unique

Athletics World Championships

The Athletics World Championships are Tokyo bound this year, with dozens of events set to take place over the nine days.

When is it: 13th Sep – 21st Sep

13th Sep – 21st Sep Where is it: Japan – Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

Buy Athletics World Championships tickets

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is being hosted in India this autumn. Eight teams will compete, with Australia looking to retain their title from 2024.

When is it: 30th Sep – 2nd Nov

30th Sep – 2nd Nov Where is it: India and Sri Lanka – Bengaluru / Guwahati / Visakhapatnam / Indore / Colombo

England vs Ireland T20 series (Cricket)

Ireland are hosting England for three men's T20 internationals this September. This will be the first time England have played in Ireland since 2019.

When is it: 17th – 21st Sep

17th – 21st Sep Where is it: Ireland – The Village, Dublin

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku is the newest street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, joining the ranks of Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore.

When is it: 19th – 21st Sep

19th – 21st Sep Where is it: Azerbaijan – Baku City Circuit

Buy Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

Ryder Cup (Golf)

The highly anticipated Ryder Cup is back with Team Europe vs Team USA heading back Stateside to play in Farmingdale, New York.

When is it: 23rd – 28th Sep

23rd – 28th Sep Where is it: USA – Bethpage Black Course, New York

Buy Ryder Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

Best major sporting events in October 2025

Singapore Grand Prix

The Marina Bay Circuit arrived on the scene in 2008, backdropped by Singapore's infamous skyline.

When is it: 3rd – 5th Oct

3rd – 5th Oct Where is it: Singapore – Marina Bay Circuit

Buy Singapore Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

World Grand Prix (Darts)

The World Grand Prix will see 32 of the world's best darts stars go head to head in Leicester, with Luke Littler and Luke Humphries included in this year's line-up.

When is it: 6th – 12th Oct

6th – 12th Oct Where is it: UK – Mattioli Arena, Leicester

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

The seventh and eighth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in October. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.

9th Oct – Scotland vs Greece

10th Oct – Northern Ireland vs Slovakia

12th Oct – Scotland vs Belarus

13th Oct – Northern Ireland vs Germany / Wales vs Belgium

14th Oct – Latvia vs England

British Champions Day (Horse racing)

British Champions Day is the grand finale of the flat race season, made up of seven races of the very best horses and jockeys competing.

When is it: 18th Oct

18th Oct Where is it: UK – Ascot racecourse, Berkshire

Buy British Champions Day tickets at Ticketmaster

NFL London

2024 saw a great NFL season in London, with showdowns between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings; Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears; and New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be returning to the UK, alongside several other titans of American football.

When is it: 5th – 19th Oct

5th – 19th Oct Where is it: UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Wembley Stadium, London

Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

US Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Grand Prix but Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins with five.

When is it: 17th – 19th Oct

17th – 19th Oct Where is it: USA – Circuit of the Americas, Austin

Buy US Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

World Track Championships (Cycling)

Olympic and defending UCI World Champions will be gathering for the 2025 Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Chile.

When is it: 22nd – 26th Oct

22nd – 26th Oct Where is it: Chile – Santiago

Mexico Grand Prix

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Grand Prix sits over 2km above sea level, making the 4.3km lap a breathless experience. The track is known for being particularly dramatic thanks to the spectacularly scary Peraltada corner.

When is it: 24th – 26th Oct

24th – 26th Oct Where is it: Mexico – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Buy Mexico Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

Best major sporting events in November 2025

Autumn Nations series (Rugby)

The Autumn Nations is the annual international rugby competition that sees the European Six Nations teams face off against the best teams of the Southern Hemisphere.

When is it: 1st – 29th Nov

1st – 29th Nov Where is it: Twickenham Stadium, London/ Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Aviva Stadium, Dublin / Soldier Field, Chicago (IRE) / Stade de France, Paris / Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux/ Bluenergy Stadium, Udine / Allianz Stadium, Turin / Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Buy Autumn Nations tickets at England Rugby

Davis Cup Final (Tennis)

The Davis Cup Tennis quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are headed for Bologna this November. The Davis Cup is widely regarded as the World Cup of Tennis, and it sees the men's division battle it out to become the Davis Cup world champion.

When is it: 18th – 23rd Nov

18th – 23rd Nov Where is it: Italy – Super Tennis Arena, Bologna

Buy Davis Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

Grand Slam of Darts

Luke Littler took home the Grand Slam of Darts championship last year, but is set to face off in another round this year against 32 of the best.

When is it: 8th – 16th Nov

8th – 16th Nov Where is it: UK – WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton

Brazilian Grand Prix

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is a favourite on the F1 calendar and the only on the South American continent.

When is it: 7th – 9th Nov

7th – 9th Nov Where is it: Brazil – Autódromo José Carlos, Sao Paulo

Buy Brazil Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

The ninth and tenth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in October. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.

13th Nov – England vs Serbia

14th Nov – Slovakia vs Northern Ireland

15th Nov – Greece vs Scotland / Liechtenstein vs Wales

16th Nov – Albania vs England

17th Nov – Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

18th Nov – Scotland vs Denmark / Wales vs North Macedonia

Buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets at Seat Unique

The Ashes (Cricket)

This year, the iconic England v Australia Test series will be held away from home, in the land Down Under. The five games will be taking place across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

When is it: 21st Nov – 4th Jan 2026

21st Nov – 4th Jan 2026 Where is it: Australia – Perth Stadium, Perth / The Gabba, Brisbane / Adelaide Oval, Adelaide / Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne / Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula 1 season was the first that saw drivers tackle an all-new circuit in Las Vegas, encompassing the entire city, including the famous strip.

When is it: 21st – 23rd Nov

21st – 23rd Nov Where is it: US – Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Buy Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

Women's Nations League Finals

The Women's Nations League Finals will be contested between Spain, Sweden, France and Germany across two semi-finals and the decider.

When is it: 20th Oct – 2nd Dec

20th Oct – 2nd Dec Where is it: TBC

Buy Women's Nations League Finals tickets

Snooker Championship

Don't miss the 2025 Snooker Championship held at York Barbican this winter.

When is it: 29th Nov – 7th Dec

29th Nov – 7th Dec Where is it: UK – Barbican, York

Buy Snooker Championship tickets at See Tickets

Qatar Grand Prix

The Qatar Grand Prix is set to be on the Formula 1 calendar for the next decade, with racing at the purpose-built circuit of Losail International Circuit.

When is it: 28th – 30th Nov

28th – 30th Nov Where is it: Qatar – Lusail International Circuit

Buy Qatar Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

Best major sporting events in December 2025

PDC World Darts Championship

Perhaps the highlight in the UK darts calendar is the PDC World Darts Championship, known for its rowdy atmosphere and dress-up.

When is it: 15th Dec –3rd Jan 2025

15th Dec –3rd Jan 2025 Where is it: UK – Alexandra Palace, London

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship will conclude at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. If this year's season so far is anything to go off, it's sure to be a big one.

When is it: 5th – 7th Dec

5th – 7th Dec Where is it: Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina Circuit

Buy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets

Best world sporting events in 2026 you can already buy tickets for

