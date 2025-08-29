42 major live sporting events you'll want to see in 2025 – and how to get tickets
It's been an unbeatable year of international sport... but it's not over yet.
The summer of sport is drawing to a close, but if you're looking for the best in sporting action, drama and revenge, well, this is only the beginning...
Before 2025 is over there are so many international sporting events to get through, from the nail-biting closure of this year's Formula One season, to the high stakes of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers.
On home soil the Women's Rugby World Cup has kicked off with the Red Roses looking to exact vengeance on the New Zealand Black Ferns. Plus Luke Littler returns to centre stage in the PDC World Darts Championship.
Below, we've laid out dozens of the best international tournaments taking place over the rest of this year, both in the UK and abroad, and we've detailed all the ways you can get tickets for them.
If you're looking for something on a more domestic level, check out guides like how to get Premier League tickets without a membership. Plus, here's how to get AEW Dynamite & Collision tickets.
Jump to:
- Sporting events in August
- Sporting events in September
- Sporting events in October
- Sporting events in November
- Sporting events in December
- Sporting events in 2026
Best major sporting events in August 2025
Women's Rugby World Cup
The Women's Rugby World Cup is now up and running on UK soil. England's Red Roses are looking to claim the title after their defeat in 2022 to the New Zealand Black Ferns. The matches will run throughout August and September with the final taking place on 27th September at Twickenham Stadium.
- When is it: 22nd Aug – 27th Sep
- Where is it: UK – Stadium of Light, Sunderland / Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium/ Franklin's Gardens, Northampton / Sandy Park, Exeter / Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol / Twickenham Stadium, London
Shop Women's Rugby World Cup packages at England Rugby
US Open (Tennis)
Every year, the US Open marks a triumphant end to the Grand Slam tennis season; rounding off the four competitions with a brutal two-week slog on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Centre. Last year, Italian Jannik Sinner took home the Men's Singles trophy, defeating the reigning champion and US representative Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka took home her third Grand Slam but first US Open title. This year, the drama and stakes are expected to be just as high.
- When is it: 24th Aug – 7th Sep
- Where is it: USA – Billie Jean King National Centre, New York
Dutch Grand Prix
The Zandvoort Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2020 after a 35-year absence. Last year the race was won by Lando Norris, beating out homegrown driver Max Verstappen – but can he win it back?
- When is it: 29th – 31st Aug
- Where is it: Netherlands – Circuit Zandvoort
Best major sporting events in September 2025
Tour of Britain (Cycling)
The Tour of Britain spans six days of cycling throughout the UK. Spectating is free as all you have to do is find your spot on the route, which heads through Northampton, Sheffield, Darlington and more.
- When is it: 2nd – 7th Sep
- Where is it: UK (see full route here)
South Africa vs England ODI and T20 tests (Cricket)
The England men's cricket team have two major tests against South Africa in 2025 before heading off to an Ashes Test series this winter. First, they have a three-day ODI series, then a three-day T20 test.
- When is it: 2nd – 14th Sep
- Where is it: UK – Headingley, Leeds / Lord's, London/ Utilita Bowl, Southampton / Sofia Gardens, Cardiff / Old Trafford, Manchester / Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Buy England cricket hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
The fifth and sixth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in September. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.
- 4th Sep – Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland / Kazakhstan vs Wales
- 5th Sep – Denmark vs Scotland
- 6th Sep – England vs Andorra
- 7th Sep – Germany vs Northern Ireland
- 8th Sep – Belarus vs Scotland
- 9th Sep – Serbia vs England
Buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets at Seat Unique
Italian Grand Prix
The Italian Grand Prix, as the fastest race in the season, is known as the ‘Temple of Speed'. Drivers race on full throttle for 80% of the lap and can reach speeds of more than 350km/h.
- When is it: 5th – 7th Sep
- Where is it: Italy – Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Milan
Buy Italian Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport tickets
BMW PGA Championship (Golf)
The BMW PGA Championship is a premium part of the men's golf calendar. Each year has £9 million on the line, and last year was a tense affair with Billy Horschel beating out Rory McIlroy for the trophy.
- When is it: 11th – 14th Sep
- Where is it: UK – Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey
Buy BMW PGA Championship tickets at Seat Unique
Athletics World Championships
The Athletics World Championships are Tokyo bound this year, with dozens of events set to take place over the nine days.
- When is it: 13th Sep – 21st Sep
- Where is it: Japan – Japan National Stadium, Tokyo
Buy Athletics World Championships tickets
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is being hosted in India this autumn. Eight teams will compete, with Australia looking to retain their title from 2024.
- When is it: 30th Sep – 2nd Nov
- Where is it: India and Sri Lanka – Bengaluru / Guwahati / Visakhapatnam / Indore / Colombo
England vs Ireland T20 series (Cricket)
Ireland are hosting England for three men's T20 internationals this September. This will be the first time England have played in Ireland since 2019.
- When is it: 17th – 21st Sep
- Where is it: Ireland – The Village, Dublin
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku is the newest street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, joining the ranks of Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore.
- When is it: 19th – 21st Sep
- Where is it: Azerbaijan – Baku City Circuit
Buy Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
Ryder Cup (Golf)
The highly anticipated Ryder Cup is back with Team Europe vs Team USA heading back Stateside to play in Farmingdale, New York.
- When is it: 23rd – 28th Sep
- Where is it: USA – Bethpage Black Course, New York
Buy Ryder Cup tickets at Ticketmaster
Best major sporting events in October 2025
Singapore Grand Prix
The Marina Bay Circuit arrived on the scene in 2008, backdropped by Singapore's infamous skyline.
- When is it: 3rd – 5th Oct
- Where is it: Singapore – Marina Bay Circuit
Buy Singapore Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
World Grand Prix (Darts)
The World Grand Prix will see 32 of the world's best darts stars go head to head in Leicester, with Luke Littler and Luke Humphries included in this year's line-up.
- When is it: 6th – 12th Oct
- Where is it: UK – Mattioli Arena, Leicester
UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
The seventh and eighth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in October. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.
- 9th Oct – Scotland vs Greece
- 10th Oct – Northern Ireland vs Slovakia
- 12th Oct – Scotland vs Belarus
- 13th Oct – Northern Ireland vs Germany / Wales vs Belgium
- 14th Oct – Latvia vs England
British Champions Day (Horse racing)
British Champions Day is the grand finale of the flat race season, made up of seven races of the very best horses and jockeys competing.
- When is it: 18th Oct
- Where is it: UK – Ascot racecourse, Berkshire
Buy British Champions Day tickets at Ticketmaster
NFL London
2024 saw a great NFL season in London, with showdowns between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings; Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears; and New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be returning to the UK, alongside several other titans of American football.
- When is it: 5th – 19th Oct
- Where is it: UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Wembley Stadium, London
Buy NFL London 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster
US Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Grand Prix but Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins with five.
- When is it: 17th – 19th Oct
- Where is it: USA – Circuit of the Americas, Austin
Buy US Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
World Track Championships (Cycling)
Olympic and defending UCI World Champions will be gathering for the 2025 Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Chile.
- When is it: 22nd – 26th Oct
- Where is it: Chile – Santiago
Mexico Grand Prix
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Grand Prix sits over 2km above sea level, making the 4.3km lap a breathless experience. The track is known for being particularly dramatic thanks to the spectacularly scary Peraltada corner.
- When is it: 24th – 26th Oct
- Where is it: Mexico – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
Buy Mexico Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
Best major sporting events in November 2025
Autumn Nations series (Rugby)
The Autumn Nations is the annual international rugby competition that sees the European Six Nations teams face off against the best teams of the Southern Hemisphere.
- When is it: 1st – 29th Nov
- Where is it: Twickenham Stadium, London/ Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Aviva Stadium, Dublin / Soldier Field, Chicago (IRE) / Stade de France, Paris / Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux/ Bluenergy Stadium, Udine / Allianz Stadium, Turin / Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa
Buy Autumn Nations tickets at England Rugby
Davis Cup Final (Tennis)
The Davis Cup Tennis quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are headed for Bologna this November. The Davis Cup is widely regarded as the World Cup of Tennis, and it sees the men's division battle it out to become the Davis Cup world champion.
- When is it: 18th – 23rd Nov
- Where is it: Italy – Super Tennis Arena, Bologna
Buy Davis Cup tickets at Ticketmaster
Grand Slam of Darts
Luke Littler took home the Grand Slam of Darts championship last year, but is set to face off in another round this year against 32 of the best.
- When is it: 8th – 16th Nov
- Where is it: UK – WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton
Brazilian Grand Prix
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is a favourite on the F1 calendar and the only on the South American continent.
- When is it: 7th – 9th Nov
- Where is it: Brazil – Autódromo José Carlos, Sao Paulo
Buy Brazil Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
The ninth and tenth rounds of qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place in October. Each of the Home Nations has at least one match to take on.
- 13th Nov – England vs Serbia
- 14th Nov – Slovakia vs Northern Ireland
- 15th Nov – Greece vs Scotland / Liechtenstein vs Wales
- 16th Nov – Albania vs England
- 17th Nov – Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg
- 18th Nov – Scotland vs Denmark / Wales vs North Macedonia
Buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets at Seat Unique
The Ashes (Cricket)
This year, the iconic England v Australia Test series will be held away from home, in the land Down Under. The five games will be taking place across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
- When is it: 21st Nov – 4th Jan 2026
- Where is it: Australia – Perth Stadium, Perth / The Gabba, Brisbane / Adelaide Oval, Adelaide / Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne / Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Las Vegas Grand Prix
The 2023 Formula 1 season was the first that saw drivers tackle an all-new circuit in Las Vegas, encompassing the entire city, including the famous strip.
- When is it: 21st – 23rd Nov
- Where is it: US – Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Buy Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
Women's Nations League Finals
The Women's Nations League Finals will be contested between Spain, Sweden, France and Germany across two semi-finals and the decider.
- When is it: 20th Oct – 2nd Dec
- Where is it: TBC
Buy Women's Nations League Finals tickets
Snooker Championship
Don't miss the 2025 Snooker Championship held at York Barbican this winter.
- When is it: 29th Nov – 7th Dec
- Where is it: UK – Barbican, York
Buy Snooker Championship tickets at See Tickets
Qatar Grand Prix
The Qatar Grand Prix is set to be on the Formula 1 calendar for the next decade, with racing at the purpose-built circuit of Losail International Circuit.
- When is it: 28th – 30th Nov
- Where is it: Qatar – Lusail International Circuit
Buy Qatar Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
Best major sporting events in December 2025
PDC World Darts Championship
Perhaps the highlight in the UK darts calendar is the PDC World Darts Championship, known for its rowdy atmosphere and dress-up.
- When is it: 15th Dec –3rd Jan 2025
- Where is it: UK – Alexandra Palace, London
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship will conclude at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. If this year's season so far is anything to go off, it's sure to be a big one.
- When is it: 5th – 7th Dec
- Where is it: Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina Circuit
Buy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets at Motorsport Tickets
Best world sporting events in 2026 you can already buy tickets for
- Australian Open (Tennis) | 18th– 27th Jan, Melbourne
- 2026 Winter Olympics | 6th – 15th Mar, Milan
- Six Nations | 7th Feb – 14th Mar, various locations
- European Athletics Championships | 10th – 16th Aug, Birmingham
- Spanish Grand Prix | 12th – 14th June, Barcelona
- Le Mans | 13th – 14th June, France
- Austrian Grand Prix | 26th – 28th June, Spielberg
- Belgium Grand Prix | 17th – 19th July, Francorchamps
- Hungary Grand Prix | 24th – 26th July, Budapest
