Leeds have returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence and Burnley came back at the first time of asking. They will be joined by Sunderland, who got promoted to the Premiership for the first time since 2017 after emerging triumphant from the Championship Play-off Final.

This season, we're expecting just as much drama with Ange Postecoglou's replacement now named as Thomas Frank from Brentford and Crystal Palace taking their first-ever step into Europe.

In short, it's a season that's going to be filled with intrigue from the off, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

So, here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the 25/26 Premier League season, even if you don't have a membership.

Buy Premier League 2025/26 tickets at Seat Unique

Jump to:

When do Premier League 2025/26 tickets start to come out?

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The fixtures for the Premier League 25/26 season have been announced today (18th June). At the same time, the first wave of tickets are also due to be released.

How far in advance can you buy Premier League match tickets?

Tickets for home Premier League matches typically go on sale one month before each match.

They will always go on sale to members and season ticket holders first before being extended out to the public.

How to buy Premier League tickets without a membership

Nowadays in the Premier League, it can be very hard to get yourself a ticket to matches if you haven't got a specific club membership or season ticket (which are very expensive). Plus, even with a membership, its easy to miss out on high-demand games.

The first route you should always try is going through the individual club's website or their Ticketmaster portal. However, as we've said these tend to come out around a month in advance and most are not on sale yet as they are usually offered out to season ticket holders and members first.

If that fails your next best stop is to go to official hospitality partner Seat Unique, which currently has tickets on sale for almost all 2025/26 Premier League fixtures. Bear in mind these tickets are hospitality packages and so start at a higher price point, right now the cheapest we've found is £249 and the most expensive is £899, however they also include a guaranteed seat, exclusive bars and extra food options.

Here's a list of the clubs with hospitality currently on sale:

Ad

Here's our guide to how to get Wimbledon tickets. Looking for more summer plans? We've got the best steam train experiences. Plus, what is the Merlin Pass.