So far we've seen the release of singles like Angel of My Dreams and Fantasy, both embodying the star's electro-pop style.

The tour announcement also comes hot on the heels of Thirwall winning Best Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards and anticipates a packed summer of festival appearances including Mighty Hoopla and Glastonbury.

Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy JADE UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Thirwall is traversing the UK and Ireland this October with dates in major cities including London and Manchester. Here's the full list:

How to get JADE UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 23rd May via Ticketmaster.

If you're worries about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much do JADE UK tour tickets cost?

Prices start between £42.10-£43.20, except for London which costs £46.10.

