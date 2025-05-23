How to get JADE tickets as Little Mix star heads on first-ever UK headline tour
The BRIT Award-winner announced the tour ahead of her debut solo album.
Little Mix star Jade Thirwall is wrapping up a ground-breaking year by heading on her first solo headline tour this October.
The singer will be heading to 10 venues across the UK and Ireland in support of her debut album That's Showbiz Baby! – due for release on 12th September.
So far we've seen the release of singles like Angel of My Dreams and Fantasy, both embodying the star's electro-pop style.
The tour announcement also comes hot on the heels of Thirwall winning Best Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards and anticipates a packed summer of festival appearances including Mighty Hoopla and Glastonbury.
Here's how you can get tickets today.
What are the dates and venues for JADE's UK tour?
Thirwall is traversing the UK and Ireland this October with dates in major cities including London and Manchester. Here's the full list:
- 8th Oct 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 9th Oct 2025 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
- 11th Oct 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 12th Oct 2025 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 13th Oct 2o25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 15th Oct 2025 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 16th Oct 2025 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 18th Oct 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 19th Oct 2025 – London, Roundhouse
- 22nd Oct 2025 – London, Roundhouse
How to get JADE UK tour tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 23rd May via Ticketmaster.
If you're worries about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
How much do JADE UK tour tickets cost?
Prices start between £42.10-£43.20, except for London which costs £46.10.
