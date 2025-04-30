In a press conference Usyk said: "I'm grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship.

"Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt – now I want it back."

While Dubois said: "This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk."

The pair's first match-up in 2023 saw Dubois lose inside nine rounds, despite knocking Usyk down with a blow the referee ruled low. Since then the latter has been victorious against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua while the former has claimed wins against Filip Hrgovic.

When and where is Usyk vs Dubois 2?

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will meet on Saturday 19th July at Wembley Stadium, marking nearly two years since their first encounter.

Wembley Stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans, which should give you an idea of the kind of demand organisers are expecting.

How to get tickets to Usyk vs Dubois rematch at Wembley

Tickets go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Wednesday 30th April via Ticketmaster.

As a highly-anticipated rematch, demand is sure to be high so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Usyk vs Dubois tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality available for Usyk vs Dubois at Wembley?

Yes. You can find hospitality tickets over at official provider Seat Unique.

These will get you a prime view of the ring plus additional perks like merchandise, food and drink access and parking.

Buy Usyk vs Dubois hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

