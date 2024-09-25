These appearances are part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which will kick off in Newark at the end of September 2024 and continue all the way until July 2025. The tour will cover 50 cities across the world and marks Timberlake's return to the global stage after five years.

Whether you first met him as the lead singer of *NSYNC, as a show-stopping solo artist, or even on-screen in The Social Network, In Time or the Trolls franchise, Justin Timberlake is a man who needs no introduction.

The era-defining artist has won a whopping 10 Grammys across the pop, dance and R&B genres. As a soloist he has sold 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, in addition to the 70 million records sold as the lead singer of *NSYNC.

These records are packed full of hits guaranteed to get you on the dancefloor. From *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me, to Justin's hits Cry Me a River, Rock Your Body and Can't Stop the Feeling, Timberlake captures the essential sounds of the 90s and noughties, and continues to make chart-toppers today.

We've put together the ultimate guide to how to get tickets to see the Prince of Pop live in the UK next summer – This I Promise You.

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking for more live music to fill up your 2025? You can also get Teddy Swims tickets and Chase and Status tickets.

Here's a full list of the festivals and the dates and locations they'll be taking place:

19th June 2025 — Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

26th June 2025 — Belsonic Festival, Ormeau Park

28th June 2025 — Malahide Castle Summer Concerts, Malahide Castle

4th July 2025 — Chelmsford City Racecourse

5th July 2025 — Lytham Festival, Lytham Green

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Justin Timberlake tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see Justin Timberlake at each of the announced festivals are going on sale at various times throughout the week. Here's a full list:

Isle of Wight Festival — 8am on Wednesday 25th September

Chelmsford — 8am on Friday 27th September

Lytham Festival — 9am on Friday 27th September

Belsonic Festival — 9am on Friday 27th September

Malahide Castle Summer Concerts — 9am on Friday 27th September

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Ticketmaster

Will there be Justin Timberlake UK pre-sale tickets?

If you fancy snagging tickets a little earlier, there are a range of different pre-sales on offer. Each of the festivals offers separate pre-sales with different eligibility criteria – take a look on the Ticketmaster website for more details.

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Justin Timberlake pre-sale tickets

Missing out on Justin Timberlake tickets is sure to make you Cry Me A River – so that's why we're here to help.

Simply head on over to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before your desired tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of getting your hands on them.

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to avoid any potential obstacles – you can find more tips like this in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Ticketmaster

