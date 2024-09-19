Each year, Chessington pulls out all the shocks for parents and children of all ages with attractions like the Vile Villagers, Enchanted Hollow, or even Halloween costume competitions.

Howl'o'ween takes place every weekend in October and throughout the October half-term. But, just because there's plenty of dates, doesn't mean tickets will stay on sale for long.

In the past this event has proved hugely popular so booking tickets in advance is a supernaturally good idea. If you take one thing away from this article, it should be book online and in advance as you're guaranteed entry, and it's cheaper.

Now, let's get on with this un-boo-lievably good event.

What is Chessington doing for Halloween?

Chessington's annual Howl'o'ween events include an entire makeover for the park and a ton of spooky activities for all the family. Across the month the theme park will be open later so you can go on the rides at dusk, plus there's additional mazes and attractions put up specially for the holiday.

Shows like Banyan – The Final Flame will run throughout and for the younger kids Werewolf Wilf and Violet the Vampire Bat will be hosting a party on the mini stage.

At the Wild Woods towards the back of the park the Vile Villagers maze is back with plenty of freaky-faced actors ready to chase you.

What is the Enchanted Hollow?

The Enchanted Hollow is a children's Trick or Treat maze which you'll need to buy additional tickets for. In it, you'll wander through a range of spooky sets and meet the animals and townsfolk, who may give you a treat or play a sneaky trick. Children also get given a bag of treats to take around with them.

Chessington

Howl'o'ween takes place on the following weekends: 5th – 6th October, 12th – 13th October, then everyday from 19th October – 3rd November.

How scary will the Chessington Halloween event be?

Howl'o'ween is billed as for "families of all ages," so it's unlikely to be too scary.

As a whole Chessington is recommended for children between the ages of 6 and 13, so we'd recommend taking the same approach here.

However, there are events for younger children, like the Mini Stage where Werewolf Wilf and Violet the Vampire Bat host their own Halloween party. Plus all the "Little Rangers" rides will be open at dusk.

That doesn't mean there won't be scare potential, however. For those in the "Brave Adventurers" category, the bigger rides will also be open late, alongside award-winning shows like The Final Flame. And, for the most daring among you, the Vile Villagers maze will be open towards the back of the park, where you'll find a whole host of actors ready to scare you.

What is the scariest ride at Chessington?

Depending on your definition of "scary" this title probably goes to Dragon's Fury or the Vampire Ride.

Dragon's Fury has a ton of dizzying twists and turns, dips and dives and all the while your car is spinning away from a fire-breathing (not real fire) dragon.

Meanwhile, the Vampire ride flings you around over the tree-tops at speeds of 45 mph, while your legs are dangling down.

Both of these have a height restriction of 1.2m and 1.1m respectively, and are recommended for the more strong-stomached riders.

How much do Chessington Halloween tickets cost?

Howl'o'ween tickets start at £32 when you buy online in advance and £64 if you walk up on the day. These standard entry tickets get you one day access to the Theme Park, Zoo, SEA LIFE and Howl‘o’ween activities.

Remember if you want tickets to the Enchanted Hollow – where you'll play Trick or Treat with the animal townsfolk – you'll need to buy additional tickets. These cost £5 for adults and £10 for children (who get an additional treat bag).

You can also book a Howl'o'ween short break from £57 per person, which includes a one-night stay at the theme park, plus early ride time and animal meet and greets.

For repeat visits, you can check out the Chessington Annual Pass from £59 or the Merlin Annual Pass from £99 per person. More of this in what is the Merlin Pass?

