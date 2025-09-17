The park unleashes its crew of roaming monsters, runs a ton of kid-friendly shows and events, and even opens special rides, all to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Brick or Treat runs throughout the entire month of October, with tickets starting from £34.

In the past this event has proved hugely popular so booking tickets in advance is a very good idea, plus it's cheaper if you do.

Here's how you can grab your spot today.

Buy LEGOLAND Brick or Treat tickets from £34 at LEGOLAND

What happens at LEGOLAND on Halloween?

LEGOLAND's annual Brick or Treat event sees the entire theme park redecorated for a monster party, and you're invited. Different spooky characters roam the park and little kids are encouraged to dress up and join in.

The park will also be running special Halloween-themed shows and trick or treat experiences, plus last year they opened a unique Halloween-themed ride: The Haunted House Monster Party and the 4D Movie Z-Blob Rescue Rush, so we can expect that and so much more this year!

Brick or Treat is specifically designed with younger kids in mind so you needn't worry about it being too scary for them. Plus, you can also take your kids on one of the park's 55 rides and attractions.

When is Halloween at LEGOLAND 2025?

Brick or Treat runs throughout the whole of October to encompass the entire spooky season and the school holidays. This year's dates are 4th October to 1st November.

What are the LEGOLAND Halloween opening times?

LEGOLAND will be open from 10am to 5pm throughout Brick or Treat.

How much do LEGOLAND Halloween tickets cost?

Brick or Treat tickets start at £34 when you buy online in advance and £64 if you walk up on the day. These standard entry tickets get you one day access to the Theme Park, and special Halloween activities.

You can also book a Howl'o'ween short break from £57 per person, which includes a one-night stay at the theme park, plus hotel breakfast.

For repeat visits, you can check out the LEGOLAND Annual Pass from £59 or the Merlin Annual Pass from £99 per person. More of this in what is the Merlin Pass?

Plus, for a limited time only, from now until 30th September, you can save up to £30 on the LEGOLAND Annual Pass.

How to get LEGOLAND Halloween tickets today

Tickets are on sale via the official LEGOLAND website, we would definitely advise booking early so you don't miss out!

Buy LEGOLAND Brick or Treat tickets from £34 at LEGOLAND

