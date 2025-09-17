How to get Gorillaz 2026 UK tour tickets as first artist pre-sale goes live
Getting your hands on Gorillaz tickets is sure to make you Feel Good, so we're here to help you do just that.
When is a band not a band? When it's Gorillaz, of course.
Gorillaz, rather than a full band, are a sonic project spearheaded by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn, with illustration from Jamie Hewlett. The "band" is made up of four fictional members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs.
Of course, if you're a fan searching for Gorillaz tickets then you'll know all of this already. What you may not know is that Gorillaz are touring in support of their new album The Mountain, which will be released on 20th March 2026.
We've rounded up everything you need to know to get your hands on Gorillaz tickets today.
Buy Gorillaz tickets at Ticketmaster
Here's how to get System of a Down tickets and Ariana Grande tickets.
Jump to:
- Gorillaz UK tour: dates and venues
- When do Gorillaz tickets go on sale?
- Gorillaz pre-sale
- Gorillaz hospitality tickets
- Gorillaz tour ticket prices
- How to get Gorillaz tickets
Gorillaz UK tour: dates and venues
Gorillaz are embarking on a huge UK tour in 2026. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 21st March 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 22nd March 2026 — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 24th March 2026 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 25th March 2026 — Leeds, Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
- 27th March 2026 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 28th March 2026 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 29th March 2026 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 31st March 2026 — Belfast, The SSE Arena Belfast
- 1st April 2026 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 20th June 2026 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Arena
When do Gorillaz UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale for Gorillaz tickets will go live at 11am on Friday 19th September.
Gorillaz UK tour pre-sale times
If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:
- Artist pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London
- Priority from O2 (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, London
- Gorillaz Waiting List pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast, Dublin
- MCD pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast, Dublin
- SSE pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast
- Co-op pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester
- OVO pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Glasgow
- Three+ pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Dublin
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 11am on Thursday 18th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London
- Venue pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Glasgow, Cardiff
Buy Gorillaz tickets at Ticketmaster
Gorillaz hospitality tickets
If you want to take your Gorillaz experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like Gorillaz, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.
Buy Gorillaz hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Gorillaz tour ticket prices
While prices for the full tour haven't been revealed, Gorillaz have confirmed that tickets for the Glasgow show will cost between £87.65 and £99.
Buy Gorillaz tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Gorillaz tickets
An iconic band like Gorillaz is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
Did you know that Lewis Capaldi tickets are also going on sale this week?