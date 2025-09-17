Of course, if you're a fan searching for Gorillaz tickets then you'll know all of this already. What you may not know is that Gorillaz are touring in support of their new album The Mountain, which will be released on 20th March 2026.

We've rounded up everything you need to know to get your hands on Gorillaz tickets today.

Gorillaz are embarking on a huge UK tour in 2026. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Gorillaz UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale for Gorillaz tickets will go live at 11am on Friday 19th September.

Gorillaz UK tour pre-sale times

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London

Priority from O2 (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, London

Gorillaz Waiting List pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast, Dublin

MCD pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast, Dublin

SSE pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Belfast

Co-op pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Manchester

OVO pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Dublin

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 11am on Thursday 18th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London

Venue pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 17th September until 10am on Friday 19th September): Glasgow, Cardiff

Gorillaz hospitality tickets

If you want to take your Gorillaz experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like Gorillaz, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Gorillaz tour ticket prices

While prices for the full tour haven't been revealed, Gorillaz have confirmed that tickets for the Glasgow show will cost between £87.65 and £99.

How to get Gorillaz tickets

An iconic band like Gorillaz is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

