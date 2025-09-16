This new tour bears the same name as her last studio album which came out in March 2024, although this has more recently been added to with the reissue of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

Since her last tour in 2019, Grande has of course gone on to star in the Wicked movie as Glinda, earning her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars, and will soon appear in the sequel Wicked: For Good, this December.

If you want to see the Thank U, Next singer live, here's how you can get tickets to the tour next summer.

Ariana Grande. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Grande is heading to the UK for just five dates at London's O2 Arena.

When do Ariana Grande UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets in the UK go live on Tuesday September 16th at 10am, while general sale will go live at 10am on Thursday September 18.

You can find tickets at Ticketmaster or the O2's official ticketing service, AXS.

Ariana Grande pre-sale times

There are two pre-sales for Grande's UK tour: an artist pre-sale and O2 Priority pre-sale, that both go live at 10am on Tuesday 16th September.

The sign-up window for the artist pre-sale has now closed, but you can still become an O2 Priority member before general sale goes live.

Join O2 Priority at O2

How much do Ariana Grande tickets cost?

Tickets for Ariana Grande are rumoured to start at around £85, although the US ticket prices have seen controversy because of the amount of secondary ticket sellers who have upped the prices.

The star took to Instagram to address this, sayinf: "Hi my angels, I have been on set all week but I wanted to let you know that what's been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention and of course I am incredibly bothered by it.

"I've been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. I hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs."

How to get Ariana Grande UK tour tickets

Demand for this is expected to be extremely high. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

