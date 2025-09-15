Announcing the tour on Instagram, he said: "so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour I’ve ever done! means more than you know and I can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!"

Capaldi is currently in the midst of a sold-out UK tour after returning to the stage at Glastonbury this summer.

Pre-sale tickets for BST Hyde Park are already live, so here's everything you need to know about how to get your seat.

When is Lewis Capaldi playing BST Hyde Park?

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the second headliner for BST Hyde Park, to perform on 11th July 2026.

The Amex pre-sale for BST is already live and you can find out more on this for how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster.

When do Lewis Capaldi 2026 tickets go on sale?

All of Lewis Capaldi's outdoor summer shows will go on general sale at 9am Friday 19th September.

However, there are a lot of pre-sales starting from today – Monday 15th September – which give you ample opportunity to get an early ticket.

Lewis Capaldi summer shows pre-sale times

9am, Monday 15th September

BST Hyde Park – Amex pre-sale

Leeds, Roundhay Park – Amex pre-sale

9am, Wednesday 17th September

Dublin, Marlay Park – Mastercard pre-sale

Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Mastercard pre-sale

Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – O2 Priority pre-sale

Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – O2 Priority pre-sale

Exeter, Powderham Castle – O2 Priority pre-sale

9am, Thursday 18th September

Dublin, Marlay Park – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale

Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale

Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, artist pre-sale

Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, Ticketmaster, pre-sale, artist pre-sale, Depot pre-sale, Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale

Exeter, Powderham Castle – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, Ticketmaster, pre-sale, artist pre-sale, Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale

Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale

Lewis Capaldi summer shows hospitality

You can also find official hospitality packages and VIP tickets at Seat Unique. These tickets start higher than the normal standard entry, but come kitted out with additional perks like food and drinks packages, parking and even merch. Plus, they get you a guaranteed seat without the need for stressful Ticketmaster queues.

Are there still tickets available for Lewis Capaldi's 2025 UK tour?

Standard entry tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2025 tour are now sold out, but you can still get hospitality tickets over at Seat Unique.

Right now there is still availability for the Manchester and London shows, but bear in mind the tour is currently underway so you'll need to buy seats soon.

