How to get Lewis Capaldi tickets for 2026 summer shows including BST Hyde Park date
This will be Lewis Capaldi's biggest UK outdoor shows to date.
Lewis Capaldi has doubled down on his UK comeback by announcing a huge string of outdoor shows in 2026.
The Someone You Loved singer will be playing eight outdoor concerts, including a headline show at London's BST Hyde Park. This will mark Capaldi's biggest headline outdoor shows ever.
Announcing the tour on Instagram, he said: "so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour I’ve ever done! means more than you know and I can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!"
Capaldi is currently in the midst of a sold-out UK tour after returning to the stage at Glastonbury this summer.
Pre-sale tickets for BST Hyde Park are already live, so here's everything you need to know about how to get your seat.
Jump to:
- When is Lewis Capaldi playing BST Hyde Park?
- What are the dates for Lewis Capaldi's 2026 summer shows?
- When do Lewis Capaldi 2026 tickets go on sale?
- Lewis Capaldi summer shows pre-sale times
- Lewis Capaldi summer shows hospitality
- Are there still tickets available for Lewis Capaldi's 2025 UK tour?
When is Lewis Capaldi playing BST Hyde Park?
Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the second headliner for BST Hyde Park, to perform on 11th July 2026.
The Amex pre-sale for BST is already live and you can find out more on this for how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster.
What are the dates for Lewis Capaldi's 2026 summer shows?
- 24th Jun 2026 – Dublin, Marlay Park
- 26th Jun 2026 – Limerick City, Thomond Park Stadium
- 28th Jun 2026 – Exeter, Powderham Castle
- 30th Jun 2026 – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields
- 4th Jul 2026 – Leeds, Roundhay Park
- 11th Jul 2026 – London, BST Hyde Park
- 22nd Aug 2026 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
- 20th Aug 2026 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields
When do Lewis Capaldi 2026 tickets go on sale?
All of Lewis Capaldi's outdoor summer shows will go on general sale at 9am Friday 19th September.
However, there are a lot of pre-sales starting from today – Monday 15th September – which give you ample opportunity to get an early ticket.
Lewis Capaldi summer shows pre-sale times
9am, Monday 15th September
- BST Hyde Park – Amex pre-sale
- Leeds, Roundhay Park – Amex pre-sale
9am, Wednesday 17th September
- Dublin, Marlay Park – Mastercard pre-sale
- Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Mastercard pre-sale
- Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – O2 Priority pre-sale
- Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – O2 Priority pre-sale
- Exeter, Powderham Castle – O2 Priority pre-sale
9am, Thursday 18th September
- Dublin, Marlay Park – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale
- Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale
- Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, artist pre-sale
- Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, Ticketmaster, pre-sale, artist pre-sale, Depot pre-sale, Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale
- Exeter, Powderham Castle – Album pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, Ticketmaster, pre-sale, artist pre-sale, Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale
- Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – Album pre-sale, MCD pre-sale, artist pre-sale
Lewis Capaldi summer shows hospitality
You can also find official hospitality packages and VIP tickets at Seat Unique. These tickets start higher than the normal standard entry, but come kitted out with additional perks like food and drinks packages, parking and even merch. Plus, they get you a guaranteed seat without the need for stressful Ticketmaster queues.
Buy Lewis Capaldi hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Are there still tickets available for Lewis Capaldi's 2025 UK tour?
Standard entry tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2025 tour are now sold out, but you can still get hospitality tickets over at Seat Unique.
Right now there is still availability for the Manchester and London shows, but bear in mind the tour is currently underway so you'll need to buy seats soon.
