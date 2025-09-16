The group last played the UK at Download Festival in 2017 and have since spent the years filling stadiums in North America.

The London show lands among six other European tour dates including Paris, Berlin and Stockholm.

As they're in town for one night only, we expect demand to be high, so here's everything you need to know.

When is System of a Down coming to the UK?

System of a Down are coming to the UK for just one show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here's the date:

13th Jul 2026 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

When do System of a Down tickets go on sale?

System of a Down. Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Pre-sale starts at 10am on Tuesday 16th September, with a new pre-sale going live every day.

General sale goes live at 12pm (midday) on Friday 19th September.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster and Live Nation, so we'd suggest looking at both to get the best chance of buying tickets.

System of a Down pre-sale times

System of a Down has a ton of pre-sales leading up to general sale on Friday, here's a full list:

12pm, Tuesday 16th Sep – System of a Down artist pre-sale, Queens of the Stone Age artist pre-sale, Acid Bath artist pre-sale

12pm, Wednesday 17th Sep – O2 Priority pre-sale

12pm, Thursday 18th Sep – Live Nation pre-sale, Download Family pre-sale

System of a Down hospitality tickets

You can find hospitality tickets for System of a Down's Tottenham show at official partner Seat Unique. These packages are more expensive than standard entry but normally include additional food and drink choices, merchandise and fast-track entry.

Buy System of a Down hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Ad

For more of the top artists touring the UK, check out our roundup of the best UK concerts and tours 2025. Plus for sports fans, here's how to get Autumn Internationals tickets and Six Nations 2026 tickets.