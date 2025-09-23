Since then, the Tooting-born singer-songwriter won the 2024 Songwriter of the Year Award, and was nominated for seven BRIT Awards (winning six), making her the most nominated British female in BRIT Awards history.

She's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, so be sure to catch her while you can. Here's everything you need to know about Raye's upcoming concert.

RAYE will be visiting four venues across the UK in 2026. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do RAYE tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 25th September.

RAYE pre-sale tickets

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets slightly earlier, there are a number of pre-sales throughout the week. Here's a full list, as well as the shows they're applicable to:

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London Night 1, London Night 2

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin

Metropolis pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin

How much are RAYE tickets?

While not all ticket prices have been revealed, tickets for the Glasgow show are priced between £53.60 and £87.65

RAYE hospitality tickets

An artist like RAYE deserves to be enjoyed in style and there's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like RAYE, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

How to get RAYE tickets

An iconic artist like RAYE is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

