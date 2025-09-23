How to get RAYE tickets as O2 Priority pre-sale goes live for 2026 UK tour
It's Hard Out Here to get tickets for an artist as popular as RAYE; luckily, we're here to help you out.
We can assure you (from personal experience!) that getting tickets to see RAYE is definitely Worth It.
In 2023, Raye independently released her debut album My 21st Century Blues to widespread acclaim — the RadioTimes.com Going Out team included! — and the album debuted at number two on the UK charts and hit the Billboard Top 200 in the US.
Since then, the Tooting-born singer-songwriter won the 2024 Songwriter of the Year Award, and was nominated for seven BRIT Awards (winning six), making her the most nominated British female in BRIT Awards history.
She's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, so be sure to catch her while you can. Here's everything you need to know about Raye's upcoming concert.
Jump to:
- RAYE UK tour: dates and venues
- When do RAYE tickets go on sale?
- RAYE pre-sale tickets
- How much are RAYE tickets?
- RAYE hospitality tickets
- How to get RAYE tickets
What are the RAYE UK tour dates and venues?
RAYE will be visiting four venues across the UK in 2026. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 17th February 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 20th February 2026 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 23rd February 2026 — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 26th February 2026 — London, The O2
- 27th February 2026 — London, The O2
- 4th March 2026 — Dublin, 3Arena
When do RAYE tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 25th September.
RAYE pre-sale tickets
If you fancy getting your hands on tickets slightly earlier, there are a number of pre-sales throughout the week. Here's a full list, as well as the shows they're applicable to:
- Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London Night 1, London Night 2
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham
- Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin
- Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester
- OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Glasgow
- Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin
- Metropolis pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow
- Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Glasgow
- MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th September until 9am on Thursday 25th September): Dublin
How much are RAYE tickets?
While not all ticket prices have been revealed, tickets for the Glasgow show are priced between £53.60 and £87.65
RAYE hospitality tickets
An artist like RAYE deserves to be enjoyed in style and there's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like RAYE, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.
Buy RAYE hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get RAYE tickets
An iconic artist like RAYE is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
