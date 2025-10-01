Doja Cat gained widespread popularity with her second album, Hot Pink, whose single Say So was named by Billboard as one of the 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time.

The Woman singer released her third album, Planet Her, in 2021, and its lead singer Kiss Me More (a collaboration with Good Days singer SZA) broke the record for the most consecutive weeks (19 weeks) in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 by a female collaboration.

In that same year, Doja Cat received eight Grammy award nominations for that year, the most by any female artist, and by the end of that year, the 29-year-old was the best-selling female R&B and hip hop artist in the US.

Now, Doja Cat is back with her brand-new album Vie, and a new world tour.

Next spring, Doja Cat will be visiting venues across the UK as part of her Tour Ma Vie world tour.

19th May 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

21st May 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23rd May 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

26th May 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

29th May 2026 — The O2, London

How to get Doja Cat pre-sale tickets

Need To Know how to secure Doja Cat tickets? Pre-sales give you more chances to get your hands on tickets before the general on sale — which, in this case, is at 10am on Friday 3rd October.

There are eight pre-sales for Doja Cat's UK tour, and we've written the times and dates below:

Artist Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 1st October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

O2 Priority Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 1st October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Three+ Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 1st October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Co-op Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 1st October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

OVO Pre-sale | from 10am on Wednesday 1st October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Ticketmaster Pre-sale | from 10am on Thursday 2nd October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Live Nation Pre-sale | from 10am on Thursday 2nd October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Gigs in Scotland Pre-sale | from 10am on Thursday 2nd October until 9am on Friday 3rd October

Are there Doja Cat UK tour hospitality tickets?

Yes!

You can purchase Doja Cat VIP tickets from reputable hospitality site Seat Unique for all of her shows besides the Glasgow and Dublin concerts.

In our 'are concert hospitality tickets worth it?' guide, we explain why hospitality tickets are great for skipping the Ticketmaster queue and for securing a more special experience at your favourite artist's tour.

How to get Doja Cat UK tour 2026 tickets

Tickets to see Doja Cat go on general on sale this Friday 3rd October at 10am.

As we know, Ticketmaster will have the highest demand on the day, so we recommend trying other ticketing sites like Live Nation and AXS, too.

