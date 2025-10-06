How to get Pitbull tickets for 2026 UK tour dates as BST pre-sale goes live
You can catch Mr Worldwide at his I'm Back UK tour, as well as a special performance at BST Hyde Park.
Pitbull is returning to the UK with his I'm Back tour, which will visit the likes of Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow next summer. Plus, Mr Worldwide has also found time to perform at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in July, too. With tickets on sale now — and with the memories of February's ticket scramble still in our minds — here's how to secure them today.
At the start of the year, Pitbull headlined London's O2 Arena, and the day after the concert, search for 'Pitbull tickets' shot up a huge 455% on Google Trends. Due to the phenomenal demand, the Fireball singer added three new UK dates at London's O2 and Manchester's Co-op Live arenas, plus one new Ireland date at Dublin's 3Arena.
With a string of Grammy and Billboard awards under his belt, and with achievements such as more than 24 million studio albums and over 100 million singles sold worldwide, we can certainly see why Pitbull tickets were so popular.
Now, the Timber singer is back for 2026 with a run of summertime shows and festivals, including BST Hyde Park in London with special guest Kesha.
Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- Where will Pitbull tour the UK in 2026?
- Is there a Pitbull pre-sale?
- How much are Pitbull UK 2026 tickets?
- Are there Pitbull VIP tickets?
- How to get Pitbull tickets
Where will Pitbull tour the UK in 2026?
Pitbull is headlining a number of festivals and concerts next summer, and we've written the complete list of shows below.
Full list of Pitbull UK tour dates and venues:
- 30th June 2026 — Ormeau Park, Belfast
- 1st July 2026 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
- 3rd July 2026 — Roundhay Park, Leeds
- 4th July 2026 — Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
- 5th July 2026 — Lytham Green, Lancashire
- 7th July 2026 — Marlay Park, Dublin
- 8th July 2026 — Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick City
- 10th July 2026 — Hyde Park, London
Is there a Pitbull pre-sale?
Yes, there are Pitbull pre-sales!
As different concerts go on sale at different times, we've included a complete list of each Pitbull pre-sale, which venue it's for, and what times the pre-sales run to and from.
- Amex pre-sale (Leeds and London) | Happening right now
- Artist pre-sale (Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff, Lancashire, Dublin and Limerick City) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Mastercard pre-sale (Dublin and Limerick City) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Priority from O2 (Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Promotor pre-sale (Belfast and Dublin) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Summer Sessions pre-sale (Glasgow) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- MCD pre-sale (Limerick City) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Live Nation pre-sale (Glasgow, Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (Glasgow) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (Glasgow, Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
- Depot Live pre-sale (Cardiff) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October
How much are Pitbull UK 2026 tickets?
At the time of writing (Monday 6th October), we know the ticket prices for Pitbull's London and Leeds shows. General admission for London's Hyde Park will set you back £91.45 and general admission for Roundhay Park cost from £79.95.
Are there Pitbull VIP tickets?
Yes!
You can purchase VIP tickets for Pitbull's Leeds and London concerts at Ticketmaster and Seat Unique.
How to get Pitbull 2026 tickets
General on sale will take place at 12pm on Friday 12th October.
If you're worried about missing out on Pitbull tickets, we'd recommend trying other ticketing sites such as Live Nation as Ticketmaster always has the biggest demand on the on-sale day.
Be sure to take a look at the best UK concerts and tours still available in 2025.