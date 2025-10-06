With a string of Grammy and Billboard awards under his belt, and with achievements such as more than 24 million studio albums and over 100 million singles sold worldwide, we can certainly see why Pitbull tickets were so popular.

Now, the Timber singer is back for 2026 with a run of summertime shows and festivals, including BST Hyde Park in London with special guest Kesha.

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

For recommendations, be sure to read our five star The Producers review and four star Punch review.

Jump to:

Where will Pitbull tour the UK in 2026?

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Pitbull is headlining a number of festivals and concerts next summer, and we've written the complete list of shows below.

30th June 2026 — Ormeau Park, Belfast

1st July 2026 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

3rd July 2026 — Roundhay Park, Leeds

4th July 2026 — Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

5th July 2026 — Lytham Green, Lancashire

7th July 2026 — Marlay Park, Dublin

8th July 2026 — Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick City

10th July 2026 — Hyde Park, London

Is there a Pitbull pre-sale?

Yes, there are Pitbull pre-sales!

As different concerts go on sale at different times, we've included a complete list of each Pitbull pre-sale, which venue it's for, and what times the pre-sales run to and from.

Amex pre-sale (Leeds and London) | Happening right now

Artist pre-sale (Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff, Lancashire, Dublin and Limerick City) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Mastercard pre-sale (Dublin and Limerick City) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Priority from O2 (Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Wednesday 8th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Promotor pre-sale (Belfast and Dublin) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Summer Sessions pre-sale (Glasgow) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

MCD pre-sale (Limerick City) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Live Nation pre-sale (Glasgow, Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (Glasgow) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Ticketmaster pre-sale (Glasgow, Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (Cardiff and Lancashire) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

Depot Live pre-sale (Cardiff) | From 12pm on Thursday 9th October to 11am on Friday 10th October

How much are Pitbull UK 2026 tickets?

At the time of writing (Monday 6th October), we know the ticket prices for Pitbull's London and Leeds shows. General admission for London's Hyde Park will set you back £91.45 and general admission for Roundhay Park cost from £79.95.

Are there Pitbull VIP tickets?

Yes!

You can purchase VIP tickets for Pitbull's Leeds and London concerts at Ticketmaster and Seat Unique.

How to get Pitbull 2026 tickets

General on sale will take place at 12pm on Friday 12th October.

If you're worried about missing out on Pitbull tickets, we'd recommend trying other ticketing sites such as Live Nation as Ticketmaster always has the biggest demand on the on-sale day.

Ad

Be sure to take a look at the best UK concerts and tours still available in 2025.