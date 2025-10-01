With his unique blend of psychedelic, indie and alternative, Kevin Parker has made sure that his project Tame Impala has been at the forefront of public consciousness for many years now. He's been nominated for four Grammy awards, as well as winning a Brit award and scoring nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

To be in with the best chance of seeing Tame Impala live, here's our ultimate guide to securing Tame Impala tickets.

Buy Tame Impala tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

When and where to see Tame Impala UK tour 2026

Here's a full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues for Tame Impala's 2026 tour:

When do Tame Impala UK tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 3rd October.

Tame Impala pre-sale

The chance to get Artist pre-sale has already ended, as fans had to either pre-order Deadbeat or register for pre-sale before 3pm on Tuesday 30th September. Anyone who has done so will receive a code, allowing them to access pre-sale tickets, but not guaranteeing them.

However, there a still several other pre-sales applicable to some of the tour dates. The Co-op pre-sale for the Manchester show and the OVO pre-sale for the Glasgow show are currently live.

The Gigs in Scotland pre-sale for the Glasgow show will go live at 9am on Thursday 2nd October. All pre-sales will finish at 8am on Friday 3rd October.

Tame Impala hospitality tickets

Tame Impala deserves to be enjoyed in style and there's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows are extremely high in demand, like Tame Impala is set to be. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy Tame Impala hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Tame Impala tickets

Head to Ticketmaster with plenty of time to spare — as this is his first time in the UK since 2022, demand is set to be high, so we'd recommend about half an hour before if you want to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy Tame Impala tickets at Ticketmaster

