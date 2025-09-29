It's no surprise that when tickets were first released, many fans were left disappointed thanks to an almost instant sell-out. However, with a little bit of magic (maybe an Abracadabra?), you might be able to magic up some tickets before the UK tour hits the road.

We're here to show you how to get last-minute tickets so you can join in with the Applause later this week.

Buy Lady Gaga Manchester hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Where can I see Lady Gaga in the UK?

Lady Gaga is playing two venues across the UK. Here's a list of dates and locations:

29th September 2025 – London, The O2

30th September 2025 – London, The O2

2nd October 2025 – London, The O2

4th October 2025 – London, The O2

7th October 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

8th October 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

How much are Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tickets?

Initial prices for The Mayhem Ball were as follows:

Upper tier seats – £89 to £112

Lower tier seats – £150 to £206

Floor seats – £175 to £206

Hospitality ticketing options for Gaga's Manchester shows haven't been fully revealed, but for 8th October, packages start from £599.

Can I still buy Lady Gaga 2025 tickets?

Yes!

While general access tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, there are plenty of hospitality tickets still available for the Manchester shows.

While hospitality tickets are higher in price than general access, these tickets include a range of benefits, from early entry to premium seats and food and drinks.

You can also currently register your interest for London hospitality tickets.

Where to buy Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball UK tickets

Hospitality tickets for Lady Gaga's shows in Manchester are available at Seat Unique. Please note that there is now limited availability for hospitality tickets for 8th October.

