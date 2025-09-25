The show will run at the Prince Edward Theatre featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and direction from Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Much like the original 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, the musical follows "the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He’s dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times".

Beetlejuice The Musical.

Following the announcement, James Lane, Producer of Crossroads Live said: "The wait is over! We are beyond thrilled to be working alongside Warner Bros and the ingenious team behind Beetlejuice to bring this highly anticipated Broadway hit to London's West End at last.

"There is nothing else quite like this show, and audiences really are in for a terrifyingly hilarious treat at the spectacular Prince Edward Theatre next year."

Casting has yet to be announced, although the original Broadway stint had Alex Brightman in the role, which saw him earn a Tony nomination for best actor.

Tickets for the musical will go on sale from 30th October for now, check out the latest theatre shows at LOVETheatre.

