The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour features a line-up of Strictly dancers, the Strictly Live Tour band and singers, and judges, and it will make its way across the country from 23rd January (starting in Birmingham) until 15th February (where the show will end in London's The O2).

Speaking about the new tour, Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: "The Strictly Live Tour is always the best way to start the new year. So I can't wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January!".

It's also worth noting that each tour performance will have a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.

When and where is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026?

The brand-new live tour will perform 30 sequin-studded shows across the country. Intrigued to see if your city is on the Strictly map? Let's take a look.

23rd Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

28th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

29th Jan 2026 — First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

30th Jan 2026 — First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

31st Jan 2026 — AO Arena, Manchester

1st Feb 2026 — AO Arena, Manchester

3rd Feb 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield

4th Feb 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield

5th Feb 2026 — M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

6th Feb 2026 — M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

7th Feb 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8th Feb 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13th Feb 2026 — The O2, London

14th Feb 2026 — The O2, London

15th Feb 2026 — The O2, London

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Live line-up?

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour sees judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood return to the judging panel, and Janette Manrara return as the tour host. Next January, we'll see a line-up of celebrities and professional dancers, as usual, and these will be announced soon.

Is there a Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour pre-sale?

Yes!

There are two pre-sales going live tomorrow: the fan pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale for all venues, as well as a Past Bookers and Venue pre-sale for the Sheffield and Glasgow shows. Here's all of the information you need to know:

Strictly Come Dancing Fan pre-sale: From 8am on Thursday 25th September to 10am on Thursday 25th September

Ticketmaster pre-sale: From 10am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September

Past Bookers pre-sale (Sheffield and Glasgow): From 8am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September

Venue pre-sale (Sheffield and Glasgow): From 10am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September

How much do Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 24th September), tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour haven't been announced. However, we can expect tickets to be similar to last year, and prices started from £41.95.

How to get Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets for 2026 shows

General on sale for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will go live at 10am on Friday 26th September.

