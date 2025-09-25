How to get Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 tickets for UK shows
The most fab-u-lous evening of your year is back — here's how to get Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets for all UK shows.
Dust of your dancing shoes, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back with a bang in 2026, and it promises to be even more dazzling than ever before!
Hot on the (dancing) heels of the Strictly Come Dancing TV series launch, the live tour dates and venues have been announced for 2026, and with plenty of cities across the country welcoming the dancing show, we're sure you'll find one near you.
The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour features a line-up of Strictly dancers, the Strictly Live Tour band and singers, and judges, and it will make its way across the country from 23rd January (starting in Birmingham) until 15th February (where the show will end in London's The O2).
Speaking about the new tour, Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: "The Strictly Live Tour is always the best way to start the new year. So I can't wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January!".
It's also worth noting that each tour performance will have a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.
Jump to:
- When and where is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026?
- Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Live line-up?
- Is there a Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour pre-sale?
- How much do Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 tickets cost?
- How to get Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets for 2026 shows
When and where is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026?
The brand-new live tour will perform 30 sequin-studded shows across the country. Intrigued to see if your city is on the Strictly map? Let's take a look.
Full list of Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour dates and venues:
- 23rd Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 24th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 25th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 27th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 28th Jan 2026 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 29th Jan 2026 — First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- 30th Jan 2026 — First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- 31st Jan 2026 — AO Arena, Manchester
- 1st Feb 2026 — AO Arena, Manchester
- 3rd Feb 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 4th Feb 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 5th Feb 2026 — M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 6th Feb 2026 — M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 7th Feb 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 8th Feb 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 10th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 11th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 12th Feb 2026 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 13th Feb 2026 — The O2, London
- 14th Feb 2026 — The O2, London
- 15th Feb 2026 — The O2, London
Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Live line-up?
The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour sees judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood return to the judging panel, and Janette Manrara return as the tour host. Next January, we'll see a line-up of celebrities and professional dancers, as usual, and these will be announced soon.
Is there a Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour pre-sale?
Yes!
There are two pre-sales going live tomorrow: the fan pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale for all venues, as well as a Past Bookers and Venue pre-sale for the Sheffield and Glasgow shows. Here's all of the information you need to know:
- Strictly Come Dancing Fan pre-sale: From 8am on Thursday 25th September to 10am on Thursday 25th September
- Ticketmaster pre-sale: From 10am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September
- Past Bookers pre-sale (Sheffield and Glasgow): From 8am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September
- Venue pre-sale (Sheffield and Glasgow): From 10am on Thursday 25th September to 9am on Friday 26th September
How much do Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 tickets cost?
At the time of writing (Wednesday 24th September), tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour haven't been announced. However, we can expect tickets to be similar to last year, and prices started from £41.95.
How to get Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets for 2026 shows
General on sale for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will go live at 10am on Friday 26th September.
