How to get tickets to Alex Warren's Little Orphan Alex 2026 UK tour
Alex Warren is going on tour, so here's how you can see the man behind the unofficial BookTok soundtrack.
As a co-founder of the TikTok Hype House, Alex Warren has been on the radar of popular culture for several years. Now he's made the transition from social media star to musician.
Warren released his debut single One More I Love You in 2021 and signed with Atlantic Records the following year.
Since then, he's been on the up and up. Warren has collaborated with artists including Rosé and Jelly Roll, and in 2025, he received the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.
His music has found a solid home on BookTok, the community of book lovers on TikTok, serving as the soundtrack for many videos focused on the popular romantasy genre.
Here's how you can secure tickets to see Alex Warren live on his Little Orphan Alex tour in 2026.
Jump to:
- Alex Warren tour 2026: UK dates and venues
- When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?
- Alex Warren pre-sale tickets
- Alex Warren hospitality tickets
- How to get Alex Warren tickets
Alex Warren tour 2026: UK dates and venues
Alex Warren is certainly giving his fans what they want, as he's playing nine dates across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:
- 20th April 2026 — London, The O2
- 23rd April 2026 — Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 24th April 2026 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 26th April 2026 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 27th April 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 29th April 2026 — Leeds, Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
- 30th April 2026 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 2nd May 2026 — Belfast, The SSE Arena Belfast
- 6th May 2026 — Dublin, 3Arena
When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 26th September.
Alex Warren pre-sale tickets
If you fancy nabbing a ticket earlier, here's a full list of pre-sales and the dates they're applicable to.
Here are the pre-sales that are currently live:
- Artist pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham
- OVO pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Glasgow
- Co-op pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Manchester
Here are the upcoming pre-sales for the rest of the week:
- SSE pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 24th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Belfast
- Three+ pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 24th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Dublin
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham
- Spotify pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin
- Metropolis pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Glasgow
- MCD pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Belfast, Dublin
Alex Warren hospitality tickets
If you want to take your Alex Warren experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.
How to get Alex Warren tickets
Someone with a devoted fan base like Alex Warren is sure to be in great demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
