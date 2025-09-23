Since then, he's been on the up and up. Warren has collaborated with artists including Rosé and Jelly Roll, and in 2025, he received the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

His music has found a solid home on BookTok, the community of book lovers on TikTok, serving as the soundtrack for many videos focused on the popular romantasy genre.

Here's how you can secure tickets to see Alex Warren live on his Little Orphan Alex tour in 2026.

It's a great time to be a theatre fan, as you can get tickets to see Sheridan Smith in Woman in Mind, as well as Cynthia Erivo in Dracula.

Buy Alex Warren tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Alex Warren is certainly giving his fans what they want, as he's playing nine dates across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:

When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 26th September.

Buy Alex Warren tickets at Ticketmaster

Alex Warren pre-sale tickets

Alex Warren performs onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

If you fancy nabbing a ticket earlier, here's a full list of pre-sales and the dates they're applicable to.

Here are the pre-sales that are currently live:

Artist pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham

OVO pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 9am on Tuesday 23rd September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Manchester

Here are the upcoming pre-sales for the rest of the week:

SSE pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 24th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Belfast

Three+ pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 24th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham

Spotify pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin

Metropolis pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 25th September until 8am on Friday 26th September): Belfast, Dublin

Alex Warren hospitality tickets

If you want to take your Alex Warren experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy Alex Warren hospitality tickets

How to get Alex Warren tickets

Someone with a devoted fan base like Alex Warren is sure to be in great demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy Alex Warren tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

Check out some of the best UK concerts and tours in 2026.