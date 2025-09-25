How to get Kasabian tickets for London's Finsbury Park show
We're on Fire when it comes to helping you secure concert tickets, and Kasabian is no different! Here's how to see the rock band at their biggest ever London show.
Leicester rock band Kasabian have joined the likes of Stereophonics and Fontaines DC by announcing a headline Finsbury Park concert.
The announcement comes off the back of Kasabian's summer festival gigs, and the Finsbury Park concert marks Kasabian's biggest London show to date. Plus, that's not the only announcement the Days Are Forgotten singers have made this week – Kasabian has delighted fans with a brand-new single, Hippie Sunshine.
Kasabian will be joined by a stellar supporting line-up, which includes Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K’s, Miles Kane and SOFY.
Currently made up of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter (with Pizzorno replacing Tom Meighan as the frontman in 2021), Kasabian certainly have stood the test of time.
We remember watching the band at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena in 2011, and they've won numerous titles such as the Best Act in the World Today in 2010 and 2014 (Q Awards), Best Live Act in 2007 and 2018 (NME Awards), and a BRIT Award for Best British Group in 2010.
Jump to:
- What is the Kasabian Finsbury Park 2026 date and venue?
- How to get Kasabian pre-sale tickets
- How to get Kasabian Finsbury Park 2026 tickets
What is the Kasabian Finsbury Park 2026 date and venue?
Kasabian will be in London's Finsbury Park — yes, the actual park just like a day festival — next summertime.
- 4th July 2026 — Finsbury Park, London
How to get Kasabian pre-sale tickets
There are two pre-sales going live before the general on sale on Friday 26th September, and we've written all of the information you need to know below.
- Artist pre-sale: From 9:30am on Thursday 25th September to 8:30am on Friday 26th September
- Live Nation pre-sale: From 12pm on Thursday 25th September to 8:30am on Friday 26th September
How to get Kasabian Finsbury Park 2026 tickets
Kasabian tickets will go live at 9:30am on Friday 26th September. If you're concerned about securing tickets to see the band at Finsbury Park, we recommend trying a couple of different ticketing sites, such as Live Nation, as demand will be higher at Ticketmaster.
