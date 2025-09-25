Kasabian will be joined by a stellar supporting line-up, which includes Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K’s, Miles Kane and SOFY.

Currently made up of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter (with Pizzorno replacing Tom Meighan as the frontman in 2021), Kasabian certainly have stood the test of time.

We remember watching the band at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena in 2011, and they've won numerous titles such as the Best Act in the World Today in 2010 and 2014 (Q Awards), Best Live Act in 2007 and 2018 (NME Awards), and a BRIT Award for Best British Group in 2010.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Kasabian will be in London's Finsbury Park — yes, the actual park just like a day festival — next summertime.

4th July 2026 — Finsbury Park, London

How to get Kasabian pre-sale tickets

There are two pre-sales going live before the general on sale on Friday 26th September, and we've written all of the information you need to know below.

Artist pre-sale: From 9:30am on Thursday 25th September to 8:30am on Friday 26th September

Live Nation pre-sale: From 12pm on Thursday 25th September to 8:30am on Friday 26th September

How to get Kasabian Finsbury Park 2026 tickets

Kasabian tickets will go live at 9:30am on Friday 26th September. If you're concerned about securing tickets to see the band at Finsbury Park, we recommend trying a couple of different ticketing sites, such as Live Nation, as demand will be higher at Ticketmaster.

