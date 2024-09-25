Kylie's backstory truly is the stuff of legend. The Australian star first rose to prominence thanks to her performance in the iconic soap opera Neighbours, along with fellow big Ozzie name Jason Donovan.

Kylie left the soap in 1988, embarking on a career that would see her embrace as many musical eras as Taylor Swift. She started off with classic '80s bubblegum pop, featuring catchy tracks like The Loco-Motion and I Should Be So Lucky.

From there, she moved on to encorpoarting elements of house and Eurodance, with tracks like Better The Devil You Know, before exploring disco on her 2001 album Fever.

In 2005, Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer and decided to take a break from her music career to rest and recover before returning in 2008 with club and dance-orientated tracks like Wow.

Synthpop continued to influence her career, and most recently Kylie has turned back towards disco with tracks like Real Groove and dance-pop with Padam Padam, the chart-topping hit which was the top 2023 track on more than one RadioTimes.com member's Spotify Wrapped...

Kylie's hard work and versatility hasn't gone unnoticed. The Princess of Pop has received a Grammy award, three BRIT awards, two MTV VMA awards and more, as well as selling over '80 million records worldwide.

We just know you're dying to see Kylie live – it's In Your Eyes. Read on for everything you need to know.

Buy Kylie Minogue tickets at Ticketmaster

Kylie will be gracing UK fans with her presence across nine different venues next May. Here's a full list, with dates:

When do Kylie Minogue UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 27th September.

Will there be a Kylie Minogue UK tour 2025 pre-sale?

There are a number of pre-sales on offer for those who want to snag tickets earlier. Here's a list of pre-sale times and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 25th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield

OVO pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 25th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Glasgow

Three pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 25th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Manchester

Amex pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 25th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Manchester, Sheffield

Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 26th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield

Ticketmaster pre-sale (10am on Thursday 26th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Glasgow, Sheffield

AEG pre-sale (10am on Thursday 26th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): Newcastle Upon Tyne, London (26th), London (27th), Birmingham

Spotify pre-sale (10am on Thursday 26th September until 9am on Friday 27th September): London (26th), Birmingham

How to get Kylie Minogue UK tour 2025 hospitality tickets

Whether you want to treat yourself to an elevated experience, or you simply want to be in with a better chance of actually getting your hands on a Kylie ticket — any Kylie ticket — hospitality tickets could be the best option for you.

There are a number of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique, with a range of benefits including food and drinks packages,

Buy Kylie Minogue hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Kylie Minogue UK tour tickets as pre-sale goes live

Demand is expected to be very high for the Tension tour, so be sure to get online well before tickets on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details handy will help make sure you don't waste any time.

Luckily for you, we've got more tips in our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

