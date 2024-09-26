How to get Hans Zimmer tickets as sale for new UK tour goes live today
We're going to show you how to take things to The Next Level with celebrated composer Hans Zimmer.
Interstellar, Gladiator, The Dark Knight – these films have a firm spot on the list of the best movies ever made. And what’s the one thing they all have in common? They all feature sounds and scores written by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.
With a career lasting over four decades, Hans Zimmer has left an indelible mark on the film industry. His work in Rush had us tearing up at the surprising emotion of Formula One, and his famous theme to Pirates of the Caribbean had some of us dancing around our bedrooms with a plastic pirate sword.
The multiple Oscar and Grammy Award winner is no stranger to touring, and this time he will be revisiting some of Europe's largest arenas with his new tour, entitled The Next Level.
This new show is set to wow fans, with boundary-pushing new soundscapes and a light performance rumoured to rival even that of his previous shows.
Zimmer himself has said: "With The Next Level, I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before."
If this sounds like something you want to be involved in, then read on for everything you need to know about securing a ticket to see the master composer in action.
Buy Hans Zimmer tickets at Ticketmaster
Hans Zimmer concert tour 2025: what are the UK dates and venues?
Several major concert venues will have the pleasure of hosting Hans Zimmer next year across both the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:
- 23rd November 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 24th November 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th November 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 1st December 2025 — London, The O2
- 2nd December 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
When do tickets go on sale for Hans Zimmer 2025 UK tour?
General sale tickets will be released at 1pm on Thursday 26th September.
Are there hospitality tickets for Hans Zimmer's 2025 UK concert tour?
You're already taking things to The Next Level, but you can go one step further by snagging hospitality tickets to the Hans Zimmer show of your choosing.
There's a range of VIP packages on offer, each of which include different benefits such as food and drinks packages, souvenir lanyards, private suits, a personal welcome host and more.
Browse Hans Zimmer hospitality packages at Seat Unique
