The multiple Oscar and Grammy Award winner is no stranger to touring, and this time he will be revisiting some of Europe's largest arenas with his new tour, entitled The Next Level.

This new show is set to wow fans, with boundary-pushing new soundscapes and a light performance rumoured to rival even that of his previous shows.

Zimmer himself has said: "With The Next Level, I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before."

If this sounds like something you want to be involved in, then read on for everything you need to know about securing a ticket to see the master composer in action.

Several major concert venues will have the pleasure of hosting Hans Zimmer next year across both the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:

23rd November 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena

24th November 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26th November 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena

1st December 2025 — London, The O2

2nd December 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

When do tickets go on sale for Hans Zimmer 2025 UK tour?

General sale tickets will be released at 1pm on Thursday 26th September.

Are there hospitality tickets for Hans Zimmer's 2025 UK concert tour?

You're already taking things to The Next Level, but you can go one step further by snagging hospitality tickets to the Hans Zimmer show of your choosing.

There's a range of VIP packages on offer, each of which include different benefits such as food and drinks packages, souvenir lanyards, private suits, a personal welcome host and more.

For more insider insight to the world of concerts, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue as well as how to get cheap concert tickets.