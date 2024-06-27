The impact of Diana’s condition is apparent on her husband Dan, who is desperately trying to keep the family together, as well as her daughter Natalie, a highly neurotic and academically gifted teenager. We also see the looming presence of the enigmatic Gabe, Dan and Diana’s son.

Not too much can be said about the plot without revealing some major spoilers, but the story follows the slow unravelling of the family, much like watching a car crash in slow motion. As we watch each character respond to grief in their own unique way, the tale feels like a dizzying kaleidoscope of emotions; overwhelming, heart wrenching and raw.

Despite being one of the heavier and more moving musicals available to see on the West End stages today, the story is filled with moments of black humour. These bittersweet moments feel very close to home for anyone else living by the mantra if you don't laugh about it, you'll cry.

This story is told through a compelling soundtrack by lyricist Brian Yorkey and musician Tom Kitt. This duo's stellar talents have earned the musical three Tony awards, as well as the honour of being one of only 10 musicals to have ever won a Pulitzer prize — and it's very easy to see why.

The songs are deeply character-driven, providing insight into the thoughts and emotions going on in a progressive rock style. There are a whopping 37 musical numbers throughout the two hours and 20 minutes runtime, many of which use dizzying layers of voices and instruments to mimic the overwhelming experience of living with mental illness.

Although you won’t come away humming the songs from the musical, there is no sense that this is in any way a bad thing. This score wasn’t created to be packed full of catchy show tunes, but rather to capture the inner turmoil and outer battles of someone struggling with a mental disorder.

A particular standout from the soundtrack is It’s Gonna Be Good, a frantic sprawling number repeatedly attempting to assure Natalie’s boyfriend Henry that they’re a normal functional family while the cracks slowly start to appear. The tension fills the room with the sense of a dam about to break— and break it does.

It’s a challenging soundtrack, demanding powerful voices and immense vocal control; however, this poses no issue for the incredibly talented cast.

Broadway star Caissie Levy is a mesmerising tour de force as Diana. The actress, well-known for her role as the original Elsa on Broadway’s Frozen, gave a breath-taking performance of every part of Diana, from her wide, darting eyes in states of mania to the flattening of her personality on different medications.

Another standout performance came from Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie, providing an incredibly realistic portrayal of the musically and academically gifted daughter slowly buckling under pressure.

All of the action takes place on a clever set, designed by Chloe Lamford. Following a more recent trend seen in the staging of Six and Standing at the Sky’s Edge, the band is on stage, and are both hidden and revealed throughout the production using screens.

A revolving stage, also used in musicals like Hamilton, is a key part of the choreography as it depicts the dizziness of mania and the lack of control over your own progression.

In short, no matter your own backgrounds or experiences with mental health or grief, this story of an emotionally fraught family on the precipice of danger and longing for something normal (or even just Next to Normal) is sure to deliver an emotional gut punch.

When and where can I see Next to Normal?

Next to Normal will be running until 21st September 2024 at Wyndham's Theatre, giving you around 12 weeks to catch it on stage.

You can get to Wyndham's Theatre easily as it's right beside Leicester Square station, and you can get the Northern line and the Piccadilly line. It's also within walking distance of Covent Garden, Charing Cross and Embankment, as well as numerous bus routes.

