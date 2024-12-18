Set on the day before American Independence Day, the play follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate and wife preparing to throw a party in the Hamptons to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness.

As Henry prepares to unveil his latest masterpiece, an unexpected visitor arrives putting strain on his already troubled relationship.

Not only will this show see McGregor return to the theatre but also reunites him with director Michael Grandage. The two worked together in the Star Wars actor's last on-stage project, Othello in 2007 where he played Iago.

Following the announcement of the play, McGregor said: "It’s such a thrill to be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences.

"He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics."

So, if you're looking for tickets here's what you need to know.

When can I see Ewan McGregor at the West End?

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

My Master Builder will run from 17th April to 12th July 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

Where can I see Ewan McGregor at the West End?

My Master Builder is taking place at Wyndham's Theatre on Charing Cross Road.

The theatre is just outside Leicester Square tube station, so to get there you'll need to use the Northern or Piccadilly Line.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to see Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder

Tickets are on sale now at TodayTix and LOVE Theatre. Right now, the availability is high across most dates, but as it's only a limited run we'd recommend getting your tickets soon.

How much do My Master Builder tickets cost?

Tickets start at £28 on TodayTix plus booking fee. This then goes up depending on where you sit to: £45, £54, £75, £89, £101, £144 and £190.

Advertisement

You can also take a look at our Devil Wears Prada musical review and the best Christmas shows in London.