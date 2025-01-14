Spice Girl Mel B will star in the series alongside Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni and model Leomie Anderson.

Elsewhere, sports stars Boris Becker and Danny Cipriani join the cast as well as TV chef Big Zuu, singer Una Healy and TV interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Mel B on Celebrity Bear Hunt. Netflix

But it doesn't stop there! TV presenter Steph McGovern is also dropped into the Costa Rican jungle along with model Lottie Moss and Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas.

Dubbed as the ultimate survival challenge, Netflix has also released the trailer for the series and it's as high stakes as one would imagine.

From climbing over a rocky bridge, jumping off a speedboat and, of course, being hunted by Bear Grylls – the celebrities are certainly put through their paces.

As described by Netflix, Bear Grylls believes there is "an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive?"

The synopsis continues: "As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded Bear Hunt – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show."

Celebrity Bear Hunt will be available to stream on Netflix on 5th February. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

