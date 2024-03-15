This dramatic part of the show is a "brutal game of cat and mouse" in which Grylls hunts down the underperforming cast members, who will be eliminated if captured.

Bear Hunt promises to test the contestants' "will to survive", pushing them to their limits as they attempt to stay in the competition and evade Grylls, who the synopsis describes as "one of the world's most fearsome predators".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Willoughby will present the series in her first major new project since quitting ITV's This Morning after 14 years on the daytime show. She returned to our screens in January to co-host Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

More like this

No contestants have been announced for Bear Hunt just yet, but Grylls has had no trouble attracting big names in the past.

Read more:

His NBC programme Running Wild with Bear Grylls featured appearances from Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, Kate Winslet, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael B Jordan and even former US president Barack Obama.

Combining the exploratory thrills of Race Across the World with the nerve-wracking challenges of I'm A Celebrity, Bear Hunt (working title) has the potential to be a hit for Grylls and Netflix.

The series is scheduled to premiere next year.

Bear Hunt is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.