Bear Grylls to chase down celebs in reality show hosted by Holly Willoughby
Who said hunting humans was bad?
Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby will be the faces of a new competition series on Netflix, which sees the explorer test a group of British celebrities across a Central American jungle.
The renowned survival expert will be aiming to bring out the "action hero" within each of his contestants, with those that don't live up to his standard being thrown into the Bear Hunt.
This dramatic part of the show is a "brutal game of cat and mouse" in which Grylls hunts down the underperforming cast members, who will be eliminated if captured.
Bear Hunt promises to test the contestants' "will to survive", pushing them to their limits as they attempt to stay in the competition and evade Grylls, who the synopsis describes as "one of the world's most fearsome predators".
Willoughby will present the series in her first major new project since quitting ITV's This Morning after 14 years on the daytime show. She returned to our screens in January to co-host Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.
No contestants have been announced for Bear Hunt just yet, but Grylls has had no trouble attracting big names in the past.
His NBC programme Running Wild with Bear Grylls featured appearances from Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, Kate Winslet, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael B Jordan and even former US president Barack Obama.
Combining the exploratory thrills of Race Across the World with the nerve-wracking challenges of I'm A Celebrity, Bear Hunt (working title) has the potential to be a hit for Grylls and Netflix.
The series is scheduled to premiere next year.
Bear Hunt is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
